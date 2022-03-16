Two proposals are on the table to change NFL overtime setup

The Titans, Colts, and Eagles are proposing some changes to the current overtime rules format that came under fire after one of the most intriguing postseasons in recent NFL history.

Three NFL teams have put two proposals together to change overtime rules heading into the 2022 season.

Each one of the proposals aims to give the second team to possess the ball in the overtime period more of a chance to make things interesting.

The last time that changes happened to the overtime format was 2017, when the current rule of a 10-minute overtime period was adopted (15 minutes in the playoffs) and if the first team to possess the ball scores a touchdown, the game ends without the other team getting an offensive possession. If the first team to possess the ball kicks a field goal, the other team has the opportunity for a rebuttal possession.

The Titans bringing one proposal to the table, while the Colts and Eagles are lobbying for another solution entirely.

The one from the Titans is a minor tweak. It requires the team with the first possession to successfully convert a two-point conversion try to prevent the opponent from getting a possession. Failing to convert the two-point try would mean the opponent gets a possession and could win with a touchdown and successful extra point try.

The Colts and Eagles want to give both teams a chance at possessing the ball, despite what the first team to get the ball in the overtime period does on their initial possession.

NFL overtime rules have been a hot topic of discussion as of late, off the heels of one of the most interesting NFL post seasons in recent memory where pretty much every game came down to the final possessions. In the AFC Divisional round, the Bills dropped a dramatic game to the Chiefs back in January where the game's went back and forth in the final minutes before going into overtime, where the Chiefs scored a touchdown and ended the game without giving Josh Allen and the Bills a chance to answer.

The NFL's Competition Committee will have the opportunity to suggest changes to the overtime format as well.

While the overtime rules have come a long way since the pre-2010 days of a sudden death score wins format, there's clearly some changes that can be made to make it more engaging and equitable for both teams. Last March the Ravens proposed an outside-the-box solution dubbed "spot and choose" that made for some great debate, but ultimately didn't have much widespread support.

As always, continue to stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.