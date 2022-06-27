UAB officially names Bryant Vincent interim head coach for 2022 season

Bill Clark nudged the program in that direction in his surprise retirement announcement on Friday, and UAB itself confirmed it on Monday. Offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent will be the Blazers' interim head coach for the 2022 season.

Vincent will take over following Clark's final day on Friday, July 24.

"For to recommend me as Interim Head Coach is the compliment of a lifetime. It is one that I don't take lightly and I'm very appreciative that Director of Athletics has given me this opportunity," Vincent said. " is UAB Football. What he has done as a football coach is truly remarkable. As great of a coach that he is, he's an even a better man, husband, father and leader.



"I am honored to lead this football team. The foundation is in place and the standard remains the same. We will continue to compete on a national level and this team is excited about making another run at the Conference USA Championship. This is the time for the UAB Football family to come together like never before."

AD Mark Ingram also confirmed UAB will conduct a national search after the season.

"We are thankful for the tremendous job has done leading our program through unprecedented times; we certainly wish him well and hope that he has a full recovery," said UAB Director of Athletics . "After meeting with Coach , our team and staff over the last few days, and in consultation with President Ray Watts and the UA System Board of Trustees, we have asked Coach Vincent to serve as our Interim Head Coach. He is well-respected by our players and staff and has the full support of our athletics administration and university leadership. UAB will perform a national coaching search at the conclusion of the season, but right now our focus is on the present and getting this tremendous team ready to make another run at a Conference USA Championship."

FootballScoop's John Brice previewed the first opening of the 2022-23 cycle on Friday. Thanks to Clark and Ingram, UAB rose from the dead better than ever. In addition to a program that's 43-20 with two conference championships over the past five seasons, UAB plays in a brand new stadium, Protective Field, that hosted the USFL regular season this spring. Additionally, UAB will join the American Athletic Conference in the new coach's first season.



That is, unless Vincent hangs on to the job full-time.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.