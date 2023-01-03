UAB Staff Tracker (2022-23)
UAB officially became the first job to open in the 2022-23 coaching cycle when Bill Clark stepped down back in June, citing health reasons.
Offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent stepped in as the interim head coach and led the program to a bowl game before finishing the season 7-6 while setting a number of offensive records.
To lead the Blazers into the future, UAB decision makers went with a rather unconventional hire, bringing in a successful high school head coach, and former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer.
2023 HEAD COACH
TRENT DILFER
Lipscomb Academy HS (TN) Head Coach
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
ALEX MORTENSEN
Alabama Analyst
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
TIGHT ENDS
REILLY JEFFERS
Ohio State Program Assistant
OFFENSIVE ASSISTANT
NICK COLEMAN
South Carolina Offensive Analyst
2022 STAFF:
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
Sione Ta'ofu'ou
Lipscomb Academy (TN) DC
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2022 STAFF:
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
KENNETH GILSTRAP
Middle Tennessee CBs / STC
2022 STAFF:
SUPPORT STAFF:
Offensive Analyst: Jalen Harris (Arkansas GA)
Offensive Analyst: Danny Mitchell (Vienna Vikings HC)
Defensive Analyst: Miguel Patrick (Ohio State Defensive QC)
2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
