UAB Staff Tracker (2022-23)

UAB - Staff Tracker-1

UAB officially became the first job to open in the 2022-23 coaching cycle when Bill Clark stepped down back in June, citing health reasons.

Offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent stepped in as the interim head coach and led the program to a bowl game before finishing the season 7-6 while setting a number of offensive records.

To lead the Blazers into the future, UAB decision makers went with a rather unconventional hire, bringing in a successful high school head coach, and former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer.

2023 HEAD COACH
TRENT DILFER
Lipscomb Academy HS (TN) Head Coach

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
ALEX MORTENSEN
Alabama Analyst 

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

TIGHT ENDS
REILLY JEFFERS
Ohio State Program Assistant

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANT
NICK COLEMAN
South Carolina Offensive Analyst

2022 STAFF:
To be updated soon...

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
Sione Ta'ofu'ou
Lipscomb Academy (TN) DC

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2022 STAFF:
To be updated soon...

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
KENNETH GILSTRAP
Middle Tennessee CBs / STC

2022 STAFF:
To be updated soon...

SUPPORT STAFF:
Offensive Analyst: Jalen Harris (Arkansas GA)
Offensive Analyst: Danny Mitchell (Vienna Vikings HC)
Defensive Analyst: Miguel Patrick (Ohio State Defensive QC)

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
To be updated soon...

