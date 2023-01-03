UAB Staff Tracker (2022-23)

UAB officially became the first job to open in the 2022-23 coaching cycle when Bill Clark stepped down back in June, citing health reasons.

Offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent stepped in as the interim head coach and led the program to a bowl game before finishing the season 7-6 while setting a number of offensive records.

To lead the Blazers into the future, UAB decision makers went with a rather unconventional hire, bringing in a successful high school head coach, and former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer.

2023 HEAD COACH

TRENT DILFER

Lipscomb Academy HS (TN) Head Coach

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

ALEX MORTENSEN

Alabama Analyst



RUNNING BACKS

TBA



WIDE RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA



TIGHT ENDS

REILLY JEFFERS

Ohio State Program Assistant



OFFENSIVE ASSISTANT

NICK COLEMAN

South Carolina Offensive Analyst

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Sione Ta'ofu'ou

Lipscomb Academy (TN) DC



LINEBACKERS

TBA



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

KENNETH GILSTRAP

Middle Tennessee CBs / STC

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...



SUPPORT STAFF:

Offensive Analyst: Jalen Harris (Arkansas GA)

Offensive Analyst: Danny Mitchell (Vienna Vikings HC)

Defensive Analyst: Miguel Patrick (Ohio State Defensive QC)

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:

To be updated soon...

