Skip to main content

UAB's "Never" is the perfect hype video to take us to the weekend

Week Zero is coming up in college football, and UAB has a great hype video to take us into the weekend.

It wasn't all that long ago that the head coaching job at UAB was considered to be one of the toughest jobs in college football.

Before hiring Bill Clark, the commitment to the football program left a lot to be desired. The facilities at UAB had fallen way behind and Neil Callaway and Garrick McGee both failed to find success on the field. Callaway left with an 18-42 mark and McGee went 3-9 and then 2-10 before leaving to become Bobby Petrino's offensive coordinator at Louisville.

Under Callaway and McGee, the conversations around UAB football always seemed to be about what the program would never be able to, and what was holding them back.

Enter Bill Clark in 2014. 

Clark immediately put his stamp on the program, coming from a successful program at Jacksonville State (FCS - AL), he led the Blazers to their best record since 2004 with a 6-6 finish and immediately injected confidence in a program desperately in need of it.

In late November of 2014, after building up so much momentum on the field, Sports Illustrated broke that the school was looking to end the football program, and official word was given to Clark and his program during a team meeting with UAB president Ray Watts. You may recall, that meeting ended with people feeling outraged and the decision was met with no shortage of criticism, but it also sparked an incredible amount of support for the program, forcing Watts to reverse course and reinstate the program in 2017.

UAB went a remarkable 8-5 that first season back, in one of the greatest college football stories of our time, putting an exclamation mark on a story that will someday be told in a future hit documentary on the saga. In the years since, Clark led the program to finishes of 11-3, 9-5, 6-3, and 9-4 before stepping away just recently.

UAB's hype video for the year is centered around those things that people said they'd never do, and it's a powerful message coming from a program that many thought was going to die at one point and is now one of the top Group of Five programs in the country.

Take a look.

You May Like

Allen Greene

Auburn reportedly set to part ways with Allen Greene

Greene successfully fended off external forces to hire Bryan Harsin as Auburn's football coach.

By Zach Barnett
Mike Gundy

Mike Gundy says he plans to coach 10+ more years: 'I'm in heaven'

"We have a big staff now," he said. "I don't really do anything anymore. Honestly, I don't."

By Zach Barnett
Walter Jones

The junior college level is launching its own version of the Heisman

The Walter Jones Trophy has been established to honor excellence in junior college football.

By Zach Barnett
Bevo

FootballScoop Pod '22 debut: Talking present, future state of college ball, opening games, CFP

What's in store for Oklahoma, Texas; CFP expansion, FCS ascension and more

By John Brice
Nebraska

On the Line: Week 0

The 2022 season's soft launch is highlighted by two important Conference USA games and the most important game pitting 3-9 teams ever played on the British Isles.

By Zach Barnett
IMG_2410

Furman unveils dazzling new all-black uniform

The Paladins under Clay Hendrix have reemerged as a consistent SoCon contender

By John Brice
Tony Elliott

Tony Elliott is planning on making the national title game in his first season at Virginia

“When you fail to prepare, you’re preparing to fail -- John Wooden" -- Tony Elliott

By Zach Barnett
Rich Rod Jacksonville State

College football may have a Spygate situation brewing

Ahead of their week zero match up with Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX), Rich Rod says he's caught a few people trying to sneakily catch some film of his team.

By Doug Samuels