UAB's "Never" is the perfect hype video to take us to the weekend

Week Zero is coming up in college football, and UAB has a great hype video to take us into the weekend.

It wasn't all that long ago that the head coaching job at UAB was considered to be one of the toughest jobs in college football.

Before hiring Bill Clark, the commitment to the football program left a lot to be desired. The facilities at UAB had fallen way behind and Neil Callaway and Garrick McGee both failed to find success on the field. Callaway left with an 18-42 mark and McGee went 3-9 and then 2-10 before leaving to become Bobby Petrino's offensive coordinator at Louisville.

Under Callaway and McGee, the conversations around UAB football always seemed to be about what the program would never be able to, and what was holding them back.

Enter Bill Clark in 2014.

Clark immediately put his stamp on the program, coming from a successful program at Jacksonville State (FCS - AL), he led the Blazers to their best record since 2004 with a 6-6 finish and immediately injected confidence in a program desperately in need of it.

In late November of 2014, after building up so much momentum on the field, Sports Illustrated broke that the school was looking to end the football program, and official word was given to Clark and his program during a team meeting with UAB president Ray Watts. You may recall, that meeting ended with people feeling outraged and the decision was met with no shortage of criticism, but it also sparked an incredible amount of support for the program, forcing Watts to reverse course and reinstate the program in 2017.

UAB went a remarkable 8-5 that first season back, in one of the greatest college football stories of our time, putting an exclamation mark on a story that will someday be told in a future hit documentary on the saga. In the years since, Clark led the program to finishes of 11-3, 9-5, 6-3, and 9-4 before stepping away just recently.

UAB's hype video for the year is centered around those things that people said they'd never do, and it's a powerful message coming from a program that many thought was going to die at one point and is now one of the top Group of Five programs in the country.

Take a look.