September 6, 2021
Publish date:

UCLA still dining out on its win over LSU

Ed Orgeron's pre-game taunting of a UCLA fan will echo through the Bruins' fan base for a long, long time.
Author:

The 24-hour rule is well-known in football, but it only applies to the coaching staff and the locker room. While Chip Kelly and his charges are hard at work preparing for Fresno State on Saturday, the Bruins' fan base, its recruiting department and its social media team are still three martinis into a long lunch at Musso & Frank over Saturday night's award-winning 38-27 defeat of No. 16 LSU.

Not only did the Bruins thrash the Tigers as underdogs, they did so after Ed Orgeron went viral talking trash to a UCLA fan.

The schadenfreude buffet doesn't end there.

Peep that headline and this is what you'll find.

Screen Shot 2021-09-06 at 1.19.30 PM

Saturday's game was the first between LSU and UCLA, but the animosity between the Bruins and Orgeron long predates last weekend. 

As a longtime USC assistant and short-lived head coach, Orgeron played a large part in the Trojans supplanting the Bruins as LA's premiere college football program. 

USC went 6-1 against UCLA as the Trojans' defensive line coach, recruiting coordinator and associate head coach from 1998-04. The two sides then split the four meetings in Orgeron's return to Heritage Hall from 2010-13, and UCLA's 35-14 defeat of USC in 2013 was the hammer in the coffin that kept O from getting the full-time head coaching job. 

That game set Orgeron on the trajectory to becoming LSU's head coach, which led to everything that happened Saturday night and afterward.

This isn't the end of the story, though. Orgeron and LSU will get a shot at payback in Baton Rouge on Sept. 21, 2024.

And if UCLA is right type of petty, they'll keep that header in place until that date. 

You May Like

Carl Pelini

Carl Pelini's wife refuses to testify against him, criminal charges dropped - Catholic diocese continuing investigation

Johnny Majors

Pitt, Tennessee to honor Hall of Famer Johnny Majors on Saturday

Majors won a national title at Pitt and then left immediately for his alma mater, Tennessee. He remains the only modern-day coach to leave fresh off a title.

HS FB ROUNDUP (1)

The FootballScoop High School Roundup (9/6/21)

A hidden ball kickoff return goes the distance, an unexplainable interception, an 84-game regular season win streak dies in Texas, A touching tribute to the 13 fallen soldiers in Afghanistan by a NC high school, and a special teams play you've never seen before (and will never see again)

Deion Sanders sideline

Coach Prime: I'd rather sleep with a W than an L

Deion Sanders, Jackson State win their fall 2021 debut against Florida A&M

UConn

Before hiring a new head coach, UConn must figure out what it wants its football program to be

Connecticut owes its future coach and its players something the program lacks -- purpose.

Randy Edsall

Fall season's first coaching domino falls; UConn's Edsall to retire

UConn coach Randy Edsall has struggled in his second time atop the Huskies' program and Sunday, he announced this would be his final season.

UCLA

FootballScoop's Sunday Superlatives

UCLA, Penn State and Georgia bring home awards following the first weekend of action in college football.

pc

Kevin Kelley, Presbyterian make record-setting debut with 12 - a dozen! - touchdown passes

Coaching his first game at the collegiate level, Kevin Kelley became a winner in his debut with a record-setting performance from his offense.