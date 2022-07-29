Skip to main content

UCLA settles lawsuit with Under Armour

The apparel giant signed the Bruins to a record-breaking contract in 2016, then dropped them in 2020.

If you ever want to witness someone bitterly cash a $67 million check, you can track down the poor souls forced to split tonight's Powerball winnings or you can make your way to the business office at the UCLA athletics department.

The University of California's Board of Regents has approved a $67.491 million settlement between UCLA and Under Armour, closing one of the strangest sagas in sports business history.

In 2016, the Baltimore-based company signed UCLA to a record 15-year, $280 million contract, in which Under Armour would pay the school to wear its gear. 

Under Armour terminated the agreement in 2020, arguing the contract gave the company the right to stop paying the school. UCLA sued, seeking more than $200 million in damages. Under Armour countersued, arguing the school was being "vindictive" in covering the UA logo on its uniforms.

By reaching the settlement, both sides agreed to drop their suits and to sign a non-disparagement clause.

“UCLA is one of the most recognized and respected collegiate names around the globe,” Mary Osako, UCLA vice chancellor for strategic communications, said. “We are gratified to have resolved this matter in a way that benefits our student-athletes and the entire Bruin community.”

UCLA hoped the Under Armour settlement would cover the $102.8 million deficit facing the athletics department.

UCLA signed a 6-year, $46 million contract with Nike/Jordan Brand in December 2020.

Tags
terms:
UCLAUnder Armour

You May Like

George Kliavkoff

Pac-12 commissioner takes off the gloves with comments directed at Big 12

The gloves are off in conference realignment when it comes to the new commissioners in the Pac-12 and Big 12.

By Doug Samuels2 hours ago
Lance Leipold Kansas

Kansas is reportedly adding former Big Ten offensive coordinator to the staff

Former Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is reportedly joining Lance Leipold's staff in Lawrence.

By Doug Samuels22 hours ago
doug chap

Marshall's Doug Chapman set for NFL's Nunn-Wooten program, continuing remarkable path

A Thundering Herd Hall of Famer, Chapman is part of rising coaching star Charles Huff's well-regarded Marshall staff

By John BriceJul 28, 2022
Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh thinks the Big Ten should start paying players

When the Big Ten signs its record-breaking media contract in a few weeks, Michigan's head coach thinks the players should get a cut.

By Zach BarnettJul 28, 2022
Mel Tucker

Mel Tucker vows Michigan State won't finish "dead ass last" in pass defense again this season

Despite winning 11 games in 2021, Michigan State surrendered more passing yards than any FBS team since 2016.

By Zach BarnettJul 28, 2022
drink

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz blasts Tennessee, says he expects Vols to "vacate some wins"

The Tigers' coach is never one to shy away from speaking his mind, blasting Rocky Top on Jim Rome's show

By John BriceJul 27, 2022
Kirk Ferentz

Kirk Ferentz believes college football is in need of an intervention

Ferentz believes college football is is a tricky spot and is in need of a good old fashioned intervention.

By Doug SamuelsJul 27, 2022
Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin: 'I don't run away from coaching, I run to coaching.'

The Pittsburgh Steelers coach shared his perspective on colleagues that complain about players' deficiencies rather than correct them.

By Zach BarnettJul 27, 2022