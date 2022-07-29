UCLA settles lawsuit with Under Armour

The apparel giant signed the Bruins to a record-breaking contract in 2016, then dropped them in 2020.

If you ever want to witness someone bitterly cash a $67 million check, you can track down the poor souls forced to split tonight's Powerball winnings or you can make your way to the business office at the UCLA athletics department.

The University of California's Board of Regents has approved a $67.491 million settlement between UCLA and Under Armour, closing one of the strangest sagas in sports business history.

In 2016, the Baltimore-based company signed UCLA to a record 15-year, $280 million contract, in which Under Armour would pay the school to wear its gear.

Under Armour terminated the agreement in 2020, arguing the contract gave the company the right to stop paying the school. UCLA sued, seeking more than $200 million in damages. Under Armour countersued, arguing the school was being "vindictive" in covering the UA logo on its uniforms.

By reaching the settlement, both sides agreed to drop their suits and to sign a non-disparagement clause.

“UCLA is one of the most recognized and respected collegiate names around the globe,” Mary Osako, UCLA vice chancellor for strategic communications, said. “We are gratified to have resolved this matter in a way that benefits our student-athletes and the entire Bruin community.”

UCLA hoped the Under Armour settlement would cover the $102.8 million deficit facing the athletics department.

UCLA signed a 6-year, $46 million contract with Nike/Jordan Brand in December 2020.