UConn adding a veteran college offensive coordinator to staff in Noel Mazzone

After being held scoreless in two of their three games to open the year, UConn has decided to add veteran college offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone to the staff.

UConn is one of two major college football teams that has made a head coaching move through two weeks of the college football season, tabbing defensive coordinator Lou Spanos to lead the team for the rest of the season following the departure of Randy Edsall.

The Huskies have struggled mightily, especially on offense so far this season, and are off to an 0-3 start. Included in those three losses are two games against FBS competition in which the offense failed to score any points.

Hoping to remedy some of those offensive struggles, Spanos is bringing veteran offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone on board to help offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Frank Giufre get things back on track.

Mazzone is a veteran college offensive coordinator who has held the play caller title at eight different major college programs spanning from the PAC-12 to the SEC and ACC. He's called plays at Ole Miss (twice), Auburn, Oregon State, NC State, Arizona State, UCLA, and most recently on Kevin Sumlin's staffs at Texas A&M and Arizona.

The team announced the addition this morning. His official title at UConn will be as an offensive analyst.

Spanos and Mazzone worked on the same staff at UCLA from 2012-13, with Mazzone as the offensive play caller and Spanos the defensive coordinator.

UConn currently ranks 128th out of 130 FBS teams in scoring at 9.3 points per game, with only Washington and Navy (who just made a move at offensive coordinator over the weekend) behind them.

They take on Army this weekend with games against Wyoming, Vanderbilt, UMass, Yale, and Middle Tennessee State on the schedule to get back on track before playing at Clemson, at UCF, and home against Houston to end the year.