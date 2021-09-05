Fall season's first coaching domino falls; UConn's Edsall to retire

UConn coach Randy Edsall has struggled in his second time atop the Huskies' program and Sunday, he announced this would be his final season.

Amidst an 0-2 start and five years into a failed return, Randy Edsall has announced this will be his final season atop the UConn Huskies football program.

Edsall's Huskies fell, 38-28, Saturday to Football Championship Subdivision program Holy Cross and left Edsall with a 6-32 mark since he returned to the program in 2017.

“After 17 years of service at the University of Connecticut as its Head Football Coach, I’ve decided to retire at the end of the season,” said Edsall, who briefly left UConn and became head coach at Maryland last decade before he returned to the Huskies. “Back in 2017, I made a commitment to the University, but felt it was better to make this announcement now rather than the end of the year to allow the University ample time to prepare for the future of the Football program.

“All my focus and attention for the rest of the season will be to prepare our players and coaches to go out and win as many games as possible.”

Edsall's status already had been a topic of discussion – and it was considered a surprise move in March when UConn athletics director David Benedict extended Edsall's contract through the 2023 season.

The Huskies lost their 2021 opener to host Fresno State, 45-0, last Saturday and then was defeated by FCS Holy Cross this week in a game in which the Huskies trailed at the half and by double digits throughout much of the second half.

Benedict had touted this as a year that the Huskies would move forward due to their veteran nature, but UConn did not resemble a team of veterans in either of its opening losses – giving up more offensive yards in the loss to Holy Cross than the Huskies' own offense amassed in two games.

The Huskies host Big Ten member Purdue this week and still have remaining road games at both Clemson and Central Florida.

Similar to the 2020 season, this move signifies a defined change atop an Football Bowls Subdivision program on the season's first full weekend. Last fall, Southern Miss and then-coach Jay Hopson agreed to part ways after the Golden Eagles' season-opening loss.