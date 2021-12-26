Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Sources: Jim Mora tabbing former Penn State wideout for key off-field role

Mora is adding Andrew Goodman to his director of football operations
Jim Mora is continuing to assemble his inaugural UConn Huskies coaching staff in Mora’s return as a collegiate head coach, and he’s making a key move for a top off-the-field role.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Mora is tabbing Andrew Goodman for his Director of Football Operations role atop the Huskies’ program.

Mora was hired in early November to revive a UConn program that had nosedived under Randy Edsall.

In Goodman, Mora is poised to add a former walk-on player at Penn State University who has deep ties in the region.

Most recently, Goodman has served as the DFO at Brown University.

Additionally Goodman, a finalist earlier this year for a scouting position with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, previously served in a recruiting coordinator operations role for James Franklin at Goodman’s alma mater, Penn State.

Goodman also spent a pair of seasons in a player personnel intern role for the Buffalo Bills.

He just completed his third season in the top operations role at Brown.

