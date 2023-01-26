Skip to main content

UConn reportedly filling offensive opening with former player and FCS assistant

After taking UConn to a bowl game in his first season, Jim Mora's staff has lost a few assistants this offseason.

To fill one of those spots, the Huskies are set to land a familiar face to fans.

Pete Thamel tweets this morning that Albany (FCS - NY) receivers coach Kashif Moore is expected to join Jim Mora's staff.

Moore is a former UConn receiver himself, who served as a team captain his senior year and graduated ranked top 10 in program history in receptions.

After bouncing around the NFL with the Bengals, Colts, Steelers, and Chiefs, he got his start at the high school level working for former UConn receivers caoch Matt Cersosimo for a few seasons, then spent a year at Wesleyan University (D-III - CT) before landing on the Cornell staff (FCS - NY) as running backs coach in 2021.

He arrives in Storrs having played on arguably the best UConn team ever, as a receiver for the 2011 team that played in the program's first ever BCS Bowl game against Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

