UConn set for complete staff overhaul

Report says all Huskies' assistant coaches have been informed they will not be retained, regardless of how the team finishes the 2021 season.

UConn became the first Football Bowls Subdivision program to post a vacancy sign on the head coach's door two weeks ago, when it was announced that Randy Edsall would first retire at season's end and then immediately shown the exit – with, of course, a handsome financial parachute attached.

Now the Huskies' assistant coaches, still with eight games on remaining on their slate after an 0-4 start to the 2021 campaign, are learning their tenures at the school are finite – regardless what happens on the field the rest of the season.

Per The New London (Connecticut) Day's Mike DiMauro, all the Huskies' assistant coaches – 10 of them including interim head coach Lou Spanos and Edsall's son, Corey, the team's tight ends coach, among others – have been told they will not be retained and will receive approximately six months' pay in severance packages.

The salaries of UConn's assistant coaches were not made available to USA Today in its 2020 college football assistant coaches' salary database. Every member of UConn's current coaching staff has multiple years in the program; Jake Bahr was promoted from a quality control position to an on-field assistant coach's role, linebackers, after Edsall exited.

The Huskies' program has dropped 14 of its past 15 games; it did not field a team during the 2020 COVID-19 season.

Overall, UConn football has posted just six wins in its past 40 games.

“We’re at a point in time where we need some energy,” UConn athletics director David Benedict said last week, according to Ctinsider.com. “We need some enthusiasm, we need some charisma as it relates to being able to connect with recruits as well as fans.

“Ultimately, you’re trying to hire someone who is going to have the ability, knowledge and know-how to build a successful program. Where does that piece fall? I think it’s pretty high.”