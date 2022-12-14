UNC Pembroke finds new head coach at in-state D-II program

UNC Pembroke (D-II) announced the hire of their new head coach today, and they didn't have to leave the state of North Carolina to find him.

Mark Hall, who spent the past two seasons at Chowan (D-II - NC), is taking over the Braves program.

Back in November, we took you inside the rise of Chowan as they prepared for their conference championship game.

Hall went 14-7 in two seasons at Chowan, and spent the majority of his college coaching career with the program.

The program's 7-3 finish in his first season as head coach was the most wins since 1983, and he followed that up with a 7-4 campaign this past fall.

In total, he spent the past 15 seasons as a loyal assistant with the Hawks, joining them in 2008 as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

He also previously served as the offensive coordinator at Urbana (D-II - OH).

While located in the same state, the two play in separate conferences with UNC Pembroke in the Mountain East and Chowan in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

