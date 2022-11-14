UNC Pembroke parts ways with Shane Richardson

UNC Pembroke has begun their search for a new leader of their football program.

Over the course of a total of 17 seasons, Shane Richardson has been involved with UNC Pembroke (D-II) football.

He served as the program's head coach since 2014, and the school decided at the conclusion of the season over the weekend to allow his contract to run out without renewing it for another season.

Richardson led the program to a 5-6 finish this fall. His best season came in 2016, when he led the program to their first 10-win campaign in program history their first playoff victory, where they knocked off a top-25 Valdosta State (D-II - GA) program.

Before taking over as head coach, Richardson spent seven seasons as defensive coordinator, where he led a number of defensive units for the Braves that ranked among the top ten in Division II football in a number of categories.

A national search will begin immediately to identify Richardson's replacement. Offensive coordinator Billy Lindquist will serve as Interim Head Coach during the transition.

Interested applicants (who have a master's degree) can apply for the job via this link.



