Skip to main content

UNC Pembroke parts ways with Shane Richardson

UNC Pembroke has begun their search for a new leader of their football program.

Over the course of a total of 17 seasons, Shane Richardson has been involved with UNC Pembroke (D-II) football.

He served as the program's head coach since 2014, and the school decided at the conclusion of the season over the weekend to allow his contract to run out without renewing it for another season.

Richardson led the program to a 5-6 finish this fall. His best season came in 2016, when he led the program to their first 10-win campaign in program history their first playoff victory, where they knocked off a top-25 Valdosta State (D-II - GA) program. 

Before taking over as head coach, Richardson spent seven seasons as defensive coordinator, where he led a number of defensive units for the Braves that ranked among the top ten in Division II football in a number of categories.

A national search will begin immediately to identify Richardson's replacement. Offensive coordinator Billy Lindquist will serve as Interim Head Coach during the transition. 

Interested applicants (who have a master's degree) can apply for the job via this link.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
UNC Pembrokedivision ii

You May Like

Jeff McDonald Elmhurst

Elmhurst has decided to make a head coaching change

Jeff McDonald and the program have parted ways, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Doug Samuels
Justin Wilcox

Cal makes changes to offensive staff

Bill Musgrave and Angus McClue have reportedly been let go.

By Doug Samuels
Ferris State 21 champs

D-II Playoff Brackets announced

See the Division II bracket here.

By Doug Samuels
stagg bowl 21

D-III Playoff Brackets have been released

Check out the Division III bracket here.

By Doug Samuels
Screen Shot 2022-11-13 at 8.48.47 AM

Sources: Missouri Western making head coaching change

Matt Williamson will not return for a seventh season at his alma mater, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
Bill Cowher

Bill Cowher: Jeff Saturday as Colts interim head coach 'a disgrace to the coaching profession.'

Win or lose, Jeff Saturday does not have a fan on the CBS pregame show.

By Zach Barnett
Kendre Miller

FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: TCU soars, Oregon stumbles and everything else from the college football weekend

Scott, John and Zach from the FootballScoop staff talk through the major and minor developments from Week 11 of the 2022 college football season.

By Zach Barnett
Brian Kelly

In trying to relate to his star linebacker, Brian Kelly gets a brutal reminder how young today's players are

Turns out, the 20th century really is ancient history to these kids. Or at least to LSU linebacker Harold Perkins.

By Zach Barnett