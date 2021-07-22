Under Armour is losing another college football program

Hawaii football had been outfitted by Under Armour dating all the way back to 2008, but they recently negotiated a buyout with UA and will be joining the Three Stripe Life brand.
Nike has long dominated the college athletic landscape, with 69 total schools rocking the swoosh at our last count of FBS programs back in 2019. That works out to over 50% of college football programs.

At that time, Adidas came in a distant second at 30%, with Under Armour at about 17% of the market.

There have been some significant changes over the last few years, the most notable of which being Under Armour getting a bit of a black eye in the public after backing out of a monster $280 million deal with UCLA (which UCLA has sued for). Boston College is another program that Under Armour has recently backed out of their contractual obligations with.

UCLA inked a new deal with Under Armour, while Boston College athletics went to New Balance with a football-only deal with Adidas.

Now, another school is making the switch out of Under Armour.

Hawaii football's relationship with under Armour stretches all the way back to 2008, just before the football team played on the national stage of the Sugar Bowl, and in 2017 they signed a deal that meant all UH sports would be outfitted in Under Armour.  

Yesterday, while head coach Todd Graham was at Mountain West media day, Hawaii announced a new apparel and equipment deal with Adidas. In order to make that happen, Hawaii and UA negotiated a buyout of a five-year $10.2 million deal that was supposed to run through June of 2022.

Graham talks about the new deal with Adidas in the clip below, and why Adidas was the right fit for them.

"Our guys, they want to look sharp. They want to look like a champion. I think that's the first step to being a champion is to appear, and to look like a champion," Graham shares in the clip.

Hear more from him in the video.

