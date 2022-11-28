Uniforms for the Army v. Navy game have been unveiled

Who wins the head-to-head uniform battle between the two service academies this year?

A few years back, back in 2015 to be exact, Navy set the internet ablaze with some hand painted helmets they planned to wear for their annual match up with Army.

For what it's worth, those lids deserve a spot in the alternate helmet Hall of Fame - which should absolutely be something we roll out at the end of this year's coaching cycle.

That seemingly started a tradition where the two teams not only compete passionately on the field, but also with who brings the heat with their alternate uniforms for the game as well.

Last week, Navy announced that this year they're going with going with a space themed look, while Army is drawing inspiration from tanks and the 1st Armored Division.

Who did it better this year? I'm taking Army. The details with the paint splatter is a nice touch, and the video explaining the details of the uniform and history is always a great touch.

See for yourself, and draw your own conclusion. First take in both videos.

