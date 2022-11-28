Skip to main content

Uniforms for the Army v. Navy game have been unveiled

Who wins the head-to-head uniform battle between the two service academies this year?

A few years back, back in 2015 to be exact, Navy set the internet ablaze with some hand painted helmets they planned to wear for their annual match up with Army.

For what it's worth, those lids deserve a spot in the alternate helmet Hall of Fame - which should absolutely be something we roll out at the end of this year's coaching cycle.

That seemingly started a tradition where the two teams not only compete passionately on the field, but also with who brings the heat with their alternate uniforms for the game as well.

Last week, Navy announced that this year they're going with going with a space themed look, while Army is drawing inspiration from tanks and the 1st Armored Division.

Who did it better this year? I'm taking Army. The details with the paint splatter is a nice touch, and the video explaining the details of the uniform and history is always a great touch.

See for yourself, and draw your own conclusion. First take in both videos.

ARMY

ARMY

ARMY

ARMY

ARMY

ARMY

NAVY

NAVY

NAVY

NAVY

NAVY

NAVY

NAVY

NAVY

Tags
terms:
NavyArmyuniforms

You May Like

UNLV

Marcus Arroyo will not return at UNLV

Sources tell FootballScoop that UNLV is making a change.

By Doug Samuels
Arizona State

Sources: Charlie Ragle to join Arizona State staff

Ragle coached new Head Devil Kenny Dillingham as a high school player at powerhouse Scottsdale Chaparral.

By Zach Barnett
Texas State

A look at the Texas State search

Texas State has little history of success and infrastructure to build a sustained winning program at the FBS level, compared to its neighbors. But what the Bobcats do have: lots of interest from qualified coaches with local ties.

By Zach Barnett
GJ Kinne

Sources: GJ Kinne a strong candidate at Tulsa

A former Golden Hurricane himself, Kinne has guided Incarnate Word to the second round of the FCS playoffs in his first year on the job.

By Zach Barnett
matt-ruhle

Matt Rhule's first Nebraska staff could include pair of SEC offensive coordinators

Jake Peetz, Marcus Satterfield among top choices to join Cornhuskers, sources tell FootballScoop

By John Brice
Tim Lester WMU

Tim Lester and Western Michigan part ways

Tim Lester is reportedly out at Western Michigan.

By Doug Samuels
Silverfield memphis

Ryan Silverfield will reportedly return at Memphis

Silverfield is 12-12 over the last two seasons.

By Doug Samuels
Shane Beamer

South Carolina reportedly working on new deal for Shane Beamer

Following big wins to end the year against Tennessee and Clemson, SC is working on getting Beamer a new contract.

By Doug Samuels