October 4, 2021
Report: Federal D.E.A. agents raid Washington Football Team facility, other locales

The Washington Football Team said its head trainer is on leave pending a criminal investigation.
NBC Washington D.C. is reporting that federal law enforcement officers last week conducted a raid on the headquarters of the Washington Football Team.

The raid centered around the Washington Football Team's head trainer and director of sports medicine, Ryan Vermillion, who did not accompany the team to Atlanta during the weekend, when the squad rallied past the host Atlanta Falcons to win.

The WFT franchise on Monday issues a brief statement in light of the reporting from Washington NBC channel 4.

“Ryan Vermillion has been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team,” according to the WFT statement.

The NBC report also noted that the searches also unfolded at the INOVA Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, and that United States Drug Enforcement Agents were utilized in the search of a Loudoun County, Virginia, home the same day.

WFT said it would have no further comment on the investigation.

Dan Mullen

Mullen defends Florida spirit: If we play hoops, you're probably going to get an elbow in the eye

Gators coach Dan Mullen says he competes at running, walking, and is ready to play football in a parking lot.

17 minutes ago
Vic Fangio Broncos

Vic Fangio and the Broncos believe John Harbaugh and the Ravens broke an unwritten football rule yesterday

Did John Harbaugh and the Ravens break an unwritten football rule in their win over Vic Fangio and the Broncos yesterday? Fangio believes so, adding he's never seen anything like it in his nearly four decades of coaching.

26 minutes ago
Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer apologizes to Jags for "being a distraction" after viral video

Urban Meyer was in a video that went viral over the weekend for all the wrong reasons, and he has stepped forward to apologize to the team.

3 hours ago
Jethro Franklin Missouri

Missouri parts ways with defensive line coach Jethro Franklin

Eli Drinkwitz decides to make a change on the defensive staff after getting blown out by Tennessee on Saturday.

21 hours ago
Bo Nix

Podcast: Talking through Week 5

Scott and Zach review an eventful college football weekend, where everyone outside of Tuscaloosa and Athens are fighting for every inch they earn.

Oct 3, 2021
Cincinnati

FootballScoop's Sunday Superlatives: Week 5

Cincinnati's first road win over an AP top-10 teams earns them National Champions of the Week honors.

Oct 3, 2021
David Shaw

Discussing officials, Stanford's Shaw says 'I'm saying just enough not to get fined'

The Cardinal upended third-ranked Oregon and both were penalized 10 times, but Shaw was displeased at calls not made.

Oct 2, 2021
Lane Kiffin

No. 1 Alabama trucks No. 12 Ole Miss, trolls Lane Kiffin

Alabama only needed a couple hours to serve its former offensive coordinator a bowl of freshly-popped trolling.

Oct 2, 2021