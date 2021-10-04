Report: Federal D.E.A. agents raid Washington Football Team facility, other locales

The Washington Football Team said its head trainer is on leave pending a criminal investigation.

NBC Washington D.C. is reporting that federal law enforcement officers last week conducted a raid on the headquarters of the Washington Football Team.

The raid centered around the Washington Football Team's head trainer and director of sports medicine, Ryan Vermillion, who did not accompany the team to Atlanta during the weekend, when the squad rallied past the host Atlanta Falcons to win.

The WFT franchise on Monday issues a brief statement in light of the reporting from Washington NBC channel 4.

“Ryan Vermillion has been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team,” according to the WFT statement.

The NBC report also noted that the searches also unfolded at the INOVA Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, and that United States Drug Enforcement Agents were utilized in the search of a Loudoun County, Virginia, home the same day.

WFT said it would have no further comment on the investigation.