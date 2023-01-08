UNLV set to hire Texas assistant as offensive coordinator

As Howard's offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion once helped score the biggest point-spread upset in FBS history... over UNLV.

Brennan Marion is expected to take the UNLV offensive coordinator job under new head coach Barry Odom, according to multiple reports Sunday.

Marion recently completed his first season as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Texas, but is best known for his development of Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison at Pittsburgh and his development of the "Go-Go" Offense at the FCS level.

The former Tulsa wide receiver was the running backs coach at Division II Oklahoma Baptist when he landed the offensive coordinator job under Mike London at Howard in 2017.

The 30-year-old deployed the 2-back shotgun offense to great success. In his first season, Marion and Howard sprung the biggest point-spread upset in FBS history, as the Bison overcame a 45-point spread to secure a 43-40 win over.... UNLV.

That game serves as the foundation for this clinic video below.

Marion spent two years at Howard and followed London to William & Mary in 2019 before jumping to the FBS level. He coached wide receivers at Hawaii in 2020, Pittsburgh in 2021, and Texas this past season.

And now he's set to do to others what he once did to his own future team.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.