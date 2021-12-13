Update on Idaho's head coaching search

Idaho's search is centering on three candidates and could be resolved soon, sources tell FootballScoop.

The Idaho search is narrowing and a resolution is expected soon, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

FootballScoop previously reported that Montana assistant head coach Brent Pease -- a Moscow, Idaho native -- was a leading candidate, and sources add two additional finalists are also under consideration.

South Dakota State offensive coordinator Jason Eck and New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas are also finalists for the position.

Eck has been at South Dakota State since 2016, joining the FCS powerhouse as offensive line coach and continually adding responsibilities since then -- a promotion to run game coordinator in 2017 and to offensive coordinator in 2019.

South Dakota State has reached four FCS semifinals and the FCS national championship game in Eck's six seasons with the program. The Jackrabbits visit Montana State on Saturday for a berth in their second FCS National Championship in the 2021 calendar year after falling to Sam Houston for the spring title.

Prior to SDSU, Eck was the offensive coordinator at Minnesota State-Mankato, where he helped the program to a pair of conference titles. He has one season of Big Sky experience, spending the 2015 season at Montana State.

Thomas was a Big Sky Player of the Year and a two-time all-conference running back while at Idaho from 1993-98. After starting his coaching career at Purdue in 2000, Thomas returned to his alma mater as a co-offensive coordinator for the 2004-05 seasons.

From there, he returned to Purdue as running backs coach, then moved on to coach backs for Washington, Arkansas, and the Saints, where he has remained since 2015.

Pease's season came to a complete over the weekend when Montana lost in the FCS quarterfinals to James Madison, while Eck and Thomas continue on. Regardless, a decision is expected soon.

