Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Publish date:

Update on Idaho's head coaching search

Idaho's search is centering on three candidates and could be resolved soon, sources tell FootballScoop.
Author:

The Idaho search is narrowing and a resolution is expected soon, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

FootballScoop previously reported that Montana assistant head coach Brent Pease -- a Moscow, Idaho native -- was a leading candidate, and sources add two additional finalists are also under consideration.

South Dakota State offensive coordinator Jason Eck and New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas are also finalists for the position. 

Eck has been at South Dakota State since 2016, joining the FCS powerhouse as offensive line coach and continually adding responsibilities since then -- a promotion to run game coordinator in 2017 and to offensive coordinator in 2019. 

South Dakota State has reached four FCS semifinals and the FCS national championship game in Eck's six seasons with the program. The Jackrabbits visit Montana State on Saturday for a berth in their second FCS National Championship in the 2021 calendar year after falling to Sam Houston for the spring title.

Prior to SDSU, Eck was the offensive coordinator at Minnesota State-Mankato, where he helped the program to a pair of conference titles. He has one season of Big Sky experience, spending the 2015 season at Montana State.

Thomas was a Big Sky Player of the Year and a two-time all-conference running back while at Idaho from 1993-98. After starting his coaching career at Purdue in 2000, Thomas returned to his alma mater as a co-offensive coordinator for the 2004-05 seasons. 

From there, he returned to Purdue as running backs coach, then moved on to coach backs for Washington, Arkansas, and the Saints, where he has remained since 2015. 

Pease's season came to a complete over the weekend when Montana lost in the FCS quarterfinals to James Madison, while Eck and Thomas continue on. Regardless, a decision is expected soon.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Brown_Fran

Sources: Temple's search dialing in on veteran assistant with strong Philly ties

Fran Brown's spent the bulk of his career on staff at Temple and is a Philadelphia-area native

1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 2.24.42 PM

FIU Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new FIU staff under Mike MacIntyre is coming together via this page.

1 hour ago
randy

FCS shocker: On heels of historic playoff run, ETSU's Randy Sanders stepping down

The former UT quarterback and longtime college assistant just led ETSU to its best season.

2 hours ago
IMG_9254

Scoop Exclusive: Embedded with Army football for America's Game

Jeff Monken & the Black Knights welcomed FootballScoop into their team hotel, meetings and more as they finished preparations and battled rival Navy.

6 hours ago
Urban Meyer Jaguars

Urban Meyer responds to report of tensions within Jags organization

Urban Meyer denied the reports from yesterday about rising tensions within the organization and responded to questions about the support from team ownership.

Dec 12, 2021
Lanning Oregon

Dan Lanning targeting an ACC coordinator to be his offensive play caller, per report

As Dan Lanning looks for his offensive coordinator at Oregon, a report shares that Florida State offensive play caller Kenny Dillingham is being targeted.

Dec 12, 2021
fiu-florida-international

Sources: Mike MacIntyre set to add familiar face to first FIU coaching staff

Hired last week to take over the Panthers program, MacIntyre is assembling his staff

Dec 12, 2021
(Photo by Steven Colquitt)

Sources: Oregon finalizing deal for Georgia's Dan Lanning to become head coach

Lanning has guided the Bulldogs' ferocious defense under Kirby Smart

Dec 11, 2021