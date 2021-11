Stetson head coach Brian Young has relived his entire offensive staff of duties, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

The Hatters went 4-7 this season, including a 2-6 mark in Pioneer Football League competition. One of those wins was a forfeit by Drake.

Young was hired as Stetson's head coach in June of this year, and will now enter his second season with an entirely new offensive staff.

