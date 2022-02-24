Skip to main content

Update on Georgia's offensive line search

The line forms to the left to coach the defending champs' O-line, and some of the nation's most accomplished offensive line coaches have assembled in the queue.

The defending national champions have an unexpected opening, and the line forms to the left to coach Georgia's offensive line. In addition to coaching one of the nation's most talented position groups -- of the 10 players on the Dawgs' 2021 2-deep, four were 4-stars and three were 5-stars -- Matt Luke's replacement will be among the highest-paid O-line coaches in the profession. 

Sources tell FootballScoop that three of the coaches in contention to coach Georgia's offensive line are Auburn's Will Friend, Baylor's Eric Mateos, and former Ohio Sate offensive line coach Greg Studrawa.

Friend is a longtime confidant of Mike Bobo, the former Bulldogs quarterback and offensive coordinator who returned to the program as an analyst last month. A member of Alabama's All-1990s team as a two-time All-SEC offensive guard, Friend recently completed his first season as Auburn's offensive line coach. He also coached at Georgia under Bobo from 2011-14, and spent three years leading Tennessee's offensive line from 2015-17. 

A 2010 graduate of Southwest Baptist, Mateos is a rising name to watch in the offensive line community. Working alongside coordinator Jeff Grimes, his offensive line helped Baylor transform from one of college football's worst run games to one of its best in the pair's first year in Waco. Baylor averaged 2.73 yards per carry in their 2-win campaign of 2020; in 2021, the Bears rushed for 5.38 per carry (ninth nationally) en route to winning the Big 12 and the Sugar Bowl.

In 2020, Mateos was part of an offense that led the nation in yards per play at 7.84. Over the past two seasons, Mateos has been part of teams that posted a collective 23-3 record. 

Prior to joining BYU in 2019, Mateos was the offensive line coach at Texas State from 2017-18. He was promoted to tight ends coach midseason at LSU in 2016, and prior to that he spent three seasons studying under Sam Pittman at Arkansas. His first full-time job came in 2012 as Hutchinson Community College's offensive line coach.

Studrawa spent the past six seasons coaching the offensive line at Ohio State, a span that saw the Buckeyes score as many points as any team in the land. He has also coached offensive lines at Arkansas State, Bowling Green, LSU and Maryland. Studrawa won a national championship with the Tigers in 2007 and coached for titles in 2011 and 2020. 

Other candidates could emerge as the search develops. In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Troy Aikman

The NFL broadcaster game of thrones is underway

Troy Aikman is reportedly leaving Fox for ESPN, and the shockwaves of this move could eventually touch the field.

By Zach Barnett
3 hours ago
Brain Turk Limestone

Limestone announces head coaching change

Limestone begins national search for the program's fifth head coach in eight seasons.

By Doug Samuels
21 hours ago
Denard Robinson

Report: Denard Robinson to join Michigan recruiting staff

The bright spot amid some of the darkest times in Michigan history, Denard Robinson is coming home.

By Zach Barnett
23 hours ago
Nick Holz

Sources: UNLV hiring offensive coordinator from NFL ranks

Nick Holz will move across town from the Raiders to the Rebels, sources say

By Zach Barnett
Feb 23, 2022
Louie Addazio

Source: Nevada losing new offensive line coach to SEC

Louie Addazio is expected to join his father on the staff at Texas A&M, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Doug Samuels
Feb 23, 2022
Greg Schiano

Sources: Rutgers making some changes to offensive staff

Greg Schiano is making some changes to his offensive staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Doug Samuels
Feb 23, 2022
blake

Sources: Tennessee's Jackson to take on new role at Arkansas State

Long-time Vols' football assistant reuniting with Butch Jones, Matt Wilson

By John Brice
Feb 23, 2022
Big_South_OVC

Scoop Exclusive: Inside the new Big South-OVC FCS football association & what it means

Why commissioners Beth DeBauche, Kyle Kallander avoided the 'piranha pool' of conference realignment to enhance their leagues' futures

By John Brice
Feb 22, 2022