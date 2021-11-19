An update on LSU's coaching search

LSU announced the decision to move on from Ed Orgeron at the conclusion of the year about a month ago now.

Over the past several weeks, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward has been doing his due diligence to find the right fit for sustained success on the bayou.

Jimbo Fisher and his relationship with Woodward, who hired him to a record-breaking deal in College Station a few years ago, made him an early favorite for the job in many people's eyes. But earlier this week, Fisher shared why he'd be the "dumbest person on earth" to leave the Aggies for LSU.

Mel Tucker was thoroughly vetted by LSU per our sources. In response, Michigan State has offered Tucker a new contract that reportedly approaches $100 million in value. Sources tell FootballScoop as of Thursday that contract had yet to be executed however.

There had also been significant chatter earlier this week that Lincoln Riley was someone Woodward thought could win national championships in Baton Rouge, but the Athletic's Bruce Feldman tweeted Riley would not be going to LSU.

The latest report today from Matt Jones of KY Sports Radio shares that LSU has contacted Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, who has the Wildcats sitting at 7-3 overall and second place in the SEC East heading into their last two games against New Mexico State and on the road at Louisville. Wins in those games would assure a third season with at least 9-wins in two of their last four seasons, the last of which came in 2018 when they finished in the top 15 nationally after a win in the Citrus Bowl got them to 10 wins.

Jones later added that the top of LSU's wish list contains three coaches: Fisher, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and Stoops ("in that order").

O'Brien, the former Houston Texans and Penn State head coach, has been a name that has been picking up steam the last few days. He led the Penn State program in the wake of the Sandusky scandal admirably, going 15-9 before leaving to become the head coach, of the Houston Texans. In 2020 O'Brien served as GM as well before being let go after an 0-4 start to end a first-time head coaching tenure that started promisingly with three-straight 9-win seasons, followed by a four-win season, and then 11-5 and 10-6 years in 2018 and 2019, respectfully. An O'Brien hire would likely leave a lot LSU boosters a bit puzzled.

Jimbo, Bill and Mark are all quality football coaches; but sources believe Scott Woodward and LSU President William Tate continue to explore a number of candidates and don't believe many have been ruled out at this time.

Expect more clarity on this one in the coming week.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.