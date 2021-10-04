October 4, 2021
Update on Joe Moorhead

The Oregon offensive coordinator reportedly underwent surgery after missing Saturday's loss to Oregon
Joe Moorhead underwent surgery to treat an undisclosed, non-COVID related illness, according to a tweet from The Oregonian's John Canzano on Monday.

Moorhead missed the Ducks' game with Stanford, a 31-24 overtime loss for the No. 3 team in the country at that time. Running backs coach and run game coordinator Jim Mastro called the plays in Moorhead's stead. 

"Joe Moorhead this morning, non-COVID illness that happened really early this morning, and so he was not available," Mario Cristobal said after the game.

Oregon (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) is off this week before hosting Cal on Friday, Oct. 15.

