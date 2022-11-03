Update on Nebraska's coaching search

The Cornhuskers are nearly two months into their quest to find Scott Frost's replacement

After parting with Scott Frost less than a month into the 2022 season and quickly retaining the services of Collegiate Sports Associates to assist in its quest to replace Frost atop the University of Nebraska football program, the Cornhuskers are continuing to conduct an expansive quest to find the right candidate to lead Nebraska into the future.

Sources continue to tell FootballScoop that multiple current and former Big 12 and Big Ten Conference coaches are among the coaches being vetted that also include an additional sitting Power 5 head coach.

Per sources both in the college coaching ranks and in the industry, Nebraska is continuing to heavily vet both current and former head coaches -- with a pair of former Big 12 skippers -- Gary Patterson and Matt Rhule -- among those continuing to receive their due diligence from the Huskers' search. Army coach Jeff Monken, no stranger to the Midwest, continues to be an additional name that's circulating enough to continue to monitor. Monken's consistent success, and at levels Army has not seen in decades, continues to be a topic of respect among his peers.

And while Nebraska is conducting this search and seeking to find the candidate it believes can help return the program to the enduring national relevance -- at times, dominance -- from the 1980s through early 2000s, there also is no shortage of admiration and respect for the job Mickey Joseph is doing in navigating through this season, making his case to be considered for the job on a permanent basis and likewise is someone we're told Nebraska very much sees as as a potential piece of the program's future.

Joseph has the Cornhuskers largely competitive with Big Ten wins already against Indiana and Rutgers lifting Nebraska halfway to bowl eligibility with four games remaining on the 2022 slate.

Sources share that Nebraska leadership is hopeful the next head coach will seek to structure a renewed contract with Joseph to make him a key part of a future staff.

Additionally, Nebraska leadership seems very pleased with how Cornhuskers athletics director and former star football player Trev Alberts is conducting this search.

There are indications, sources tell FootballScoop, that Alberts is impressing the Nebraska powers enough to the point there is growing momentum to extend Alberts' contract atop the athletics department in connection with this search.