UPike plucks head coach from conference rival

The University of Pikeville flipped Corey Fipps away from neighbor and Mid-South Conference rival Kentucky Christian.

UPike on Monday announced Corey Fipps as its new head coach.

"We are very excited to welcome Corey and Jennifer along with their three daughters Kensley, Caroline and Emery to the Bear family," said UPike AD Kelly Wells. "The experience that Corey brings to this position is immeasurable. He is a gifted leader with very strong values and direction. The future is bright for UPIKE Football."

Fipps comes to Pikeville from Kentucky Christian, where his offenses set numerous school records and his 6-2 campaign in 2020-21 stands as the best in school history.

The programs are bunk mates in the NAIA Mid-South Conference. Despite being located some 80 miles apart in eastern Kentucky, UPike competes in the Bluegrass Division while KCU plays in the Appalachian Division.

In four seasons with the program, three stand among the best in KCU history. Founded in 2008, Kentucky Christian enjoyed one winning season prior to Fipps's arrival.

Prior to Kentucky Christian, Fipps served as the offensive coordinator at Missouri Southern State, Montana Tech, Sacramento City College and Faulkner (Ala.) University, where in 2011 he produced an offense that led NAIA with 520 yards per game and once scored 95 points in a game.

He inherits a Bears program that went 3-4 in 2020-21. The UPike job opened when Allan Holland, Jr., resigned on April 28.

