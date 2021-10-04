Urban Meyer apologizes to Jags for "being a distraction" after viral video

Urban Meyer was in a video that went viral over the weekend for all the wrong reasons, and he has stepped forward to apologize to the team.

The Jaguars are off to an 0-4 start, after losing a close one to the Bengals back on Thursday night, but their on-the-field performance wasn't the reason Urban Meyer's name was trending over the weekend.

A video surfaced over the weekend that showed Meyer sitting at an event where he was being danced on by a young co-ed.

This morning, ESPN's Michael DiRocco shares that Urban has apologized to his team for "being a distraction."

DiRocco, who covers the Jags for the network, goes on to share Urban's explanation of the video that went viral:

"Said he was at an event and people tried to get him on the dance floor and he should have left. Said he never should have put himself in that situation."

The Jags will look to put this "distraction" behind them as they welcome the Titans and Dolphins to town the next two weekends as they look for their first win.

See the full tweet, as well as video, below.