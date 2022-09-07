Skip to main content

Urban Meyer breaks down perfect calls by OC and DC on same snap in Penn State vs. Purdue game

Back in the analyst chair, Urban breaks down a play from Penn State's game-winning drive.

At 58, with health issues causing him to step away from high profile coaching jobs on more than one occasion, coupled with his disastrous return to coaching the Jaguars to a scandal-filled 2-11 campaign last fall, Urban Meyer's coaching days may be in the rearview mirror - though I'm not convinced even the events of the past year will stop the speculation about him returning to coaching college football at a handful of jobs when (and if) they open.

The good news? Two years ago in his time on set with Fox Sports, the decorated former coach carved out the perfect role talking about X's and O's in a remarkably approachable way, so when his return to the analyst chair was announced, many (including myself) were looking forward to seeing his breakdowns again.

His first one of the year came from the Purdue and Penn State game last Thursday, where the Nittany Lions let a 21-0 lead evaporate but bounced back to respond admirably in their final drive facing a 28-31 deficit. 

With a minute to go, facing 1st and 10 driving on Purdue's 10-yard line, Urban shares that a rare moment in football happened when Purdue defensive coordinator Ron English and Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich both called perfect plays for the situation.

As Urban lays out, Ron English and Purdue brought a Cover 0 blitz in the situation, where the two outside rushers to the running back's side should have executed a blitz engage technique. Ideally, when bringing a zero blitz, the defense should be able to get to the quarterback in 1.8 seconds and at least effect his throw.

However, Yurcich and Penn State dialed up the perfect play on the opposite side of the ball, and the running back ended up getting a few steps on the defender as he released vertically between the numbers and sideline, and quarterback Sean Clifford bought just enough time with his legs to deliver a perfect ball to him in the end zone for the go-ahead score.

Watch Urban break down this play in the clip.

