Urban Meyer has no interest in a return to college football, per report

While at Florida, Urban Meyer noted that Notre Dame was his "dream job." Now with it open, he reportedly has no interest in a return to college football.

Earlier this year it was rumors regarding the USC opening that Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer had to publicly address, and at that time he shared that he's committed to try and build the organization in Jacksonville into a winner.

Now, with a new opening in South Bend, Urban is going to face similar questions regarding the Irish head coaching job. It's only a matter of time.

Meyer previously coached the receivers for the Irish earlier in his career, from 1996-2000 under Bob Davie.

During his time leading the Gators back in 2008, Meyer mentioned on a radio show, "Notre Dame is still my dream job. That hasn't changed." Understandably, that comment didn't sit well with a lot of Florida fans at the time.

So with Brian Kelly gone to take over LSU, and the job in South Bend now open and the Jaguars in the throws of a dismal 2-9 season, the questions are destined to be heading Meyer's way once again.

However, according to a report from the AP today, Meyer "has no interest in coaching college football again."

The report adds that Meyer remains fully committed to the Jaguars rebuild and has "no plans to return to college football."



That report might slow the speculation down a little bit, but rest assured Meyer will still be asked about the job and those comments from 2008 the next time he's at the podium.

