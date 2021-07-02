Meyer, Jaguars hammered with $200k fine

Urban Meyer has yet to coach an NFL game, but he's already seen his franchise slapped with a six-figure fine due to Meyer's alleged lack of enforcing the NFL's OTA rules last month.
Author:
Publish date:

Urban Meyer's made headlines for granting Tim Tebow a tryout with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now Meyer is in the headlines again – still two months from his first-ever game as an NFL head coach.

The Jaguars on Thursday issued a statement after multiple reports surfaced that Meyer and the franchise were hammered with an $200,000 punishment for violating the NFL's rules pertaining to in-practice contact during the league's Organized Team Activities last month.

Jacksonville, during an early June session under Meyer's purview, reportedly violated NFL rules as it pertains to 11-on-11 contact regarding alleged collisions between wideouts and defensive backs.

In a statement shared with numerous outlets, the Jaguars said, “We’ve been informed of the fines issued by the league and will accept the NFL discipline as it pertains to a contact violation during practice on June 1.

“The Jaguars are vigilant about practicing within the CBA rules and will re-emphasize offseason training rules as they relate to contact. We are looking forward to the start of training camp later this month.”

In January, the Jaguars lured Meyer out of retirement from college coaching and away from the Fox Sports broadcast booth.

After a trio of August preseason contests, the Jaguars open the Meyer era Sept. 12 at AFC South rival Houston.

