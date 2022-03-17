Urban Meyer returns to Ohio State (sort of)

The former Buckeye head coach has joined the board of Ohio State's new NIL effort.

Urban Meyer may no longer be welcome in Jacksonville, or the entire state of Florida, or any NFL personnel offices anywhere, but he'll always have a home in Ohio.

The former Ohio State head coach has joined the board of directors of THE Foundation, the collective founded to further Buckeyes' NIL activities.

The foundation -- sorry, THE foundation -- was founded by Columbus real estate developer Brian Scottenstein and former Buckeye quarterback Cardale Jones.

"There isn’t a better person to have on the board than Coach Urban Meyer," Schottenstein told the Columbus Dispatch. "It goes without saying that he’s one of the greatest recruiters of student-athletes and coaches of all time. I appreciate his support and friendship."

Schottenstein's family has been longtime donors to Ohio State, and that money has bought them access to Buckeye coaches, past and present.

Scottenstein announced THE Foundation in January, tweeting, "We are going to create the biggest nil charitable fund in the Country and this will also be fan based, so anybody can contribute to the student athletes, who will help out local charities."

Meyer expressed trepidation about NIL before it came into effect, saying this last year:

“I’m not saying it’s wrong (on the pendulum swinging toward athlete control),” said Meyer. “Players now can transfer at any point, not to be restricted, I imagine that at some point they’ll be able to do it. You know, any movement creates a lot of problems though, too … I’m not saying it’s wrong. It’s here. Name and likeness is going to throw another layer to it, and you’re going to see college athletes make a lot of money. And I know the intent is there to be good, but with anything there’s going to come some issues.”

Now that he no longer has to corral 85 egos toward one common goal, Meyer is on the other end of the spectrum, helping to create the "issues" Day will have to manage.

Joining Meyer on the board are former Meyer quarterback JT Barrett, local business leader Sue Zaron.

THE Foundation launches March 31.