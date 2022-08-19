Skip to main content

Urban Meyer returning to Fox studio desk

And just like that, it was like that whole Jacksonville thing never happened.

Fox Sports announced Friday Urban Meyer will return to the Big Noon Kickoff desk, where he'll join host Rob Stone and analysts Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn. 

The move is not a surprise, given Meyer's lack of attachment and Bob Stoops's April announcement that he would not return after a 1-year stint on the show. In fact, Meyer himself all but announced his return the day before Stoops confirmed his departure. 

For all the public-relations baggage Meyer brings to the show -- it will be interesting to see if Fox references Jacksonville at all or truly pretends like it never even happened -- one must acknowledge he was the best analyst in college football television in 2019-20. 

"Urban's Playbook" was a must-watch segment each week. Meyer taught the game like one of the best coaches in college football history. 

Viewers who didn't like Meyer before 2021 will like him even less in 2022, but that's okay with Fox. Polarizing characters make for compelling television, and here's betting Meyer will make compelling television for longer than two seasons this time around.  

