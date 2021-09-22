September 22, 2021
Publish date:

Urban Meyer to fellow NFL coach: Every week it's like playing Alabama

Meyer's Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-2 and the former national title-winning Florida and Ohio State coach is learning a hard transition into professional football.
Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-2 through two weeks of the NFL season and suffered both losses by at least 10 points and a combined 37.

Needless to say, the Urban Meyer effect hasn't yet latched onto the franchise that's had only fleeting success sandwiched between years of misery since it was added into the league in 1995.

Meyer, perhaps like both Steve Spurrier and Nick Saban before him, has discovered life in the NFL is quite a bit more rugged in terms of equal competition.

At least, that's the message Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio is relaying from Meyer after Fangio's Broncos stopped Jacksonville, 23-13, last week.

“This is just our third game,” Fangio told reporters. “You know it's the next game. Favorites or lines (for gambling purposes) don't mean anything to us. This is the NFL.

“I don't know Urban Meyer at all, really. I met him the other day, shook his hand before the game and after the game. And his comment to me was, 'Every week it's like playing Alabama in the NFL.' You know? That's it. Everybody's capable of beating everybody in this league.”

After a pair of road games, Fangio's Broncos are seeking to perpetuate their undefeated start this week in their home opener against the scuffling New York Jets.

Meyer's Jaguars, meanwhile, host red-hot Arizona.

You May Like

kif-sab

Kiffin bemoans 'Bama's demise, says Tide can 'cherry-pick' in free agency

With his Ole Miss quad off this week and top-ranked Alabama looming, Lane Kiffin couldn't resist some deadpan-trolling of Nick Saban & Alabama

Screen Shot 2021-09-22 at 10.40.44 AM

Video: Arby's puts out creative NIL call that they want to pay D-I running backs

ChadLunsford

Chad Lunsford provides inspiring perspective after fans voice disappointment in team's 1-2 start

In answering a question about fans displeasure with their 1-2 start, Lunsford shares an inspiring message about how he's focused on the things within his control as the leader of the program, his faith, and how football doesn't define him.

Bruce Barnum

"Obviously, my mouth got me in trouble again." A Q&A with the FCS coach who offered to buy his whole stadium a beer

A single comment in a radio interview made Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum a viral sensation -- and nearly $15,000 poorer.

BEST-WORST-HEADER-WK2

EdjVarsity - NFL Week 2 Best and Worst Decisions and Execution 2021

Manny Diaz

Manny Diaz reportedly on shaky ground at Miami

The report also identified an obvious target if The U does move on from Diaz.

Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders weighs in on Alcorn State trainer situation

Rival Alcorn State doesn't have a full-time certified athletic trainer, and Coach Prime offered to help.

Screen Shot 2021-09-21 at 12.56.58 PM

Superdome roof catches fire

The Superdome survived Hurricane Ida mostly intact, but the regular dangers of everyday life got to the iconic venue on Tuesday.