Urban Meyer to fellow NFL coach: Every week it's like playing Alabama

Meyer's Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-2 and the former national title-winning Florida and Ohio State coach is learning a hard transition into professional football.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-2 through two weeks of the NFL season and suffered both losses by at least 10 points and a combined 37.

Needless to say, the Urban Meyer effect hasn't yet latched onto the franchise that's had only fleeting success sandwiched between years of misery since it was added into the league in 1995.

Meyer, perhaps like both Steve Spurrier and Nick Saban before him, has discovered life in the NFL is quite a bit more rugged in terms of equal competition.

At least, that's the message Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio is relaying from Meyer after Fangio's Broncos stopped Jacksonville, 23-13, last week.

“This is just our third game,” Fangio told reporters. “You know it's the next game. Favorites or lines (for gambling purposes) don't mean anything to us. This is the NFL.

“I don't know Urban Meyer at all, really. I met him the other day, shook his hand before the game and after the game. And his comment to me was, 'Every week it's like playing Alabama in the NFL.' You know? That's it. Everybody's capable of beating everybody in this league.”

After a pair of road games, Fangio's Broncos are seeking to perpetuate their undefeated start this week in their home opener against the scuffling New York Jets.

Meyer's Jaguars, meanwhile, host red-hot Arizona.