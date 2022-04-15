Skip to main content

USC drops a hype video for the Lincoln Riley era

In a town that practically invented hype, USC is leaning in big-time.

USC and Lincoln Riley are still in Bora Bora together. The dormant superpower and its 38-year-old head coach are in Month No. 5 of their honeymoon, with no plans to return to reality anytime soon, and with good reason.

The Thanksgiving weekend hire of Oklahoma's entrenched head coach was a bolt of lightning out of a clear sky. Considering the circumstances, it's probably the biggest hire of a head coach since Alabama lured Nick Saban out of Miami. USC is a decade and a half removed from serious competition, playing in a languishing Pac-12 Conference, in a city bedazzled by Rams, Dodgers and Lakers that have all won titles within the past 24 months. 

It's hard to remember a time USC was less relevant, and thus more desperate.

The Riley hire changed all of that in an instant. 

Think about it. What else could USC have done, days removed from a 4-8 season, to get Paul Finebaum of all people to say, "Oh yeah, USC is winning a national title soon." 

In a town that only pays attention to shiny objects, USC went from dull to blinding in one move. Of course they're proud of it. 

In regurgitating the hype from Finebaum, Colin Cowherd and others doesn't exactly come out of the Sun Tzu playbook. A program coming off a 4-8 season creating a hype video like this is the diametric opposite of "Appear weak when you are strong." 

Which, from afar, will make the Lincoln Riley Era of USC football all the more fascinating. Either the West Coast's preeminent program rises from its Rip Van Winkle-like slumber, or this epic swing ends in a mess.

Either way, it'll be the best story Hollywood has told us in years.

Tags
terms:
lincoln rileyUSChype videos

You May Like

UCF

UCF going all-in on NIL for spring game

In going above and beyond to market its players, UCF is really marketing itself.

By Zach Barnett4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 9.56.42 AM

Watch this Josh Gattis presser get interrupted for the best possible reason

Josh Gattis won the Broyles Award back in December, and yesterday members of the Broyles family and representatives of the award surprised him at practice.

By Doug Samuels5 hours ago
Urban Meyer Fox TV

Urban Meyer says he plans on returning to TV

Noting nothing is finalized, Meyer hinted he'll return to Fox this fall.

By Zach BarnettApr 14, 2022
Curt Cignetti

James Madison extends Curt Cignetti ahead of FBS jump

Cignetti is 33-5 with three conference titles and three FCS semifinal berths in three seasons on the job.

By Zach BarnettApr 14, 2022
Dan Lanning Oregon

Dan Lanning: "I'm looking to get coached just as much as the players are."

Dan Lanning is approaching his first head coaching job with a rare humbleness, leaving something for everyone to learn from.

By Doug SamuelsApr 14, 2022
Nick Saban

Alabama's Nick Saban blasts NIL marketplace, says "You can basically buy players"

Alabama's veteran head man sounds off on changes in the game

By John BriceApr 13, 2022
Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett makes the rare leap from coach to broadcaster

John Madden left coaching and turned football analysis into an art form. Today, though, trading one's coaching headset for a TV headset is almost unheard of.

By Zach BarnettApr 13, 2022
Thomas Hammock NIU

Northern Illinois reportedly fills their receivers job with a hire from the ACC

Thomas Hammock has reportedly filled the receivers job on his staff with Jospeh Hawkins.

By Doug SamuelsApr 13, 2022