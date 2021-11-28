USC head coach Lincoln Riley

A deal to bring Riley to Los Angeles could be announced within 24 hours.

Update> Sources tell FootballScoop this deal is now signed.

Well, he didn't say he'd be back at Oklahoma next season.

When his Sooners lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday night, taking them out of contention for the Big 12 title for the first time in his six seasons in Norman, all speculation turned to whether Lincoln Riley would leave for the LSU job. He shot that speculation down with an AK-47.

“Let me stop you right there," he said. "I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU. Next question.”

On Sunday afternoon, Pete Thamel reported Riley has emerged as the top target for the USC vacancy, with a deal possibly in place within the next 24 hours.

Thamel's tweet was followed by Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times.

In Riley, USC gets a reason for California's top offensive talent to stay home. The state has been exporting more high-level quarterbacks than blockbuster movies of late, with Santa Ana's Bryce Young, Rancho Cucamonga's CJ Stroud, Bellflower's DJ Uiagaleilei and Santa Ana's JT Daniels playing at national powers -- and not USC.

Now, USC will have a coach with two Heisman winners and No. 1 draft picks giving the region's elite quarterbacks a reason to stay home. More immediately, Riley secured the commitment of 5-star QB Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 player in the class of 2023, out of Los Alamitos, Calif. One has to think he follows Riley to USC -- along with many more Southern California skill players.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.