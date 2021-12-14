Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sources: Clay Helton, Georgia Southern moving to hire strength coach with Cincy, Florida ties

Helton is poised to snag former FIU player, UT-Martin coach for strength role
Clay Helton and Georgia Southern are poised to make one of their more important hires for the new regime.

Sources with direct knowledge tell FootballScoop that Helton is expected to hire UT-Martin football strength and conditioning coach Sam Medlock for a similar position with the Eagles’ staff.

Medlock is a former FIU player, a four-year letterwinner and two-time honorable mention all-conference selection for the Panthers.

In recent years, Medlock had served on strength and conditioning staffs for programs including the Cincinnati Bearcats, Mississippi State Bulldogs, South Alabama Jaguars and Stetson.

Medlock had spent the past year on Jason Simpson’s Skyhawks’ staff, and he is the third member of that record-setting group to land a new job at the Football Bowls Subdivision already this cycle.

Both Jay MacIntyre and George Frazier have departed the UTM program this week for positions on Mike MacIntyre’s inaugural FIU staff.

Fired in early-September from his post atop the University of Southern Cal program, Helton was hired at Georgia Southern in November to replace the fired Chad Lunsford.

Helton has assembled most of his first Eagles’ staff, with multiple moves in recent weeks to largely fill out the offensive portion of the Georgia Southern staff.

Medlock is a key addition in the strength role, with January offseason workouts set to begin in approximately four weeks for Helton’s first Eagles’ squad and throughout college football.

Georgia Southern, which finished the 2021 season with a 3-9 ledger, is set to open the Helton era in 2022 against Morgan State, followed by a trip to visit Scott Frost’s Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 2. 

