Sources: Lincoln Riley working on USC staff, seeking to take Alex Grinch to L.A.

Riley is wasting no time after bolting the Sooners for the Trojans Sunday afternoon

Lincoln Riley's formally the new coach of the USC Trojans, and he's already making moves to quickly assemble his inaugural staff.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop late Sunday night that Riley has informally offered the Trojans' defensive coordinator job to current Oklahoma defensive play-caller Alex Grinch.

Per sources with direct knowledge, Grinch is expected to visit Los Angeles Monday and has told people close to him that accepting the job is “likely the case”.

A former defensive assistant at Washington State and Wyoming, as well as the coaching the safeties for a year at Ohio State prior to his arrival three seasons ago to the Sooners' program, Grinch has spent the past seven seasons as a defensive coordinator at the Power 5 level.

Though the Sooners have still had some noticeable defensive lapses, they've improved by a touchdown or more over the porous Oklahoma defense that doomed the 2018 season. The year prior to Grinch's arrival in Norman, the Sooners' defense yielded 33.3 points per game and was gashed by Alabama for 45 points and more than 500 yards' offense in a season-ending College Football Playoff semifinal loss.

In three years running the OU defense, Grinch's units have scoring averages of 21.73, 24.54 and 25.25 ppg.

Additional members of Riley's staff are expected to be addressed tomorrow as well.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.