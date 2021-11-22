Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
The latest at Southern Cal: FootballScoop's podcast talks a pair of NFL candidates, more

The Trojans present a prime opportunity and should be nearing the end of their 10-week search
Ten weeks ago, University of Southern California leadership, specifically athletics director Mike Bohn, triggered the first domino in what is shaping up to be a seismic season of change on the college football landscape with the firing of Clay Helton.

It's a prime job in the talent-laden area of Los Angeles and the surrounding region, and names circulated with the job range from Notre Dame's Brian Kelly to Cincinnati's Luke Fickell.

Kelly might have been a top target for the Trojans, but those feelings never seemed reciprocal for Notre Dame's all-time winningest coach, who has his Fighting Irish lurking for a possible third College Football Playoff appearance in the past four seasons.

So, what is the latest? Which TWO former NFL head coaches continue to be mentioned at L.A., along with Fickell and others?

Scott Roussel and John Brice assess the state of the USC Search in this podcast:

