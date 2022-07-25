USF is channeling their special 2007 season for their new uniforms

Back in 2007, USF's hot start saw them hit #2 in the rankings and now the Bulls are hoping to channel that magical season with new uniforms.

Back in 2007, USF put together a magical year that was a decade in the making.

Jim Leavitt joined the Bulls in 1996, and went to work building the USF program from the ground up, taking the field for the first time in 1997 where they started off as an FCS (or Division I-AA) member.

By the fall of 2001, they had started a transition to the major college ranks of the FBS and in mid-September of 2007 Leavitt's squad had cracked the Top 25 for the first time in school history - the fastest rise for any startup program to hit the AP poll.

By October, USF had climbed to a #2 ranking in the BCS and the buzz for the Bulls reached a fever pitch before they fell to Rutgers the next week and ended the season at 9-4.

That was The Golden Era of USF football, and the program has fallen on some rough times recently as the program moved on to Charlie Strong and Willie Taggart before bringing Jeff Scott in to get things heading in the right direction heading into the 2020 season.

Entering his third year, Jeff Scott has won three games, and is entering a critical year to show progress.

Scott and USF showed off some new uniforms recently where they're trying to channel the magic of that 2007 season, as a way of "getting back to who they are."

Take a look at these beauties, and check out the video.

via @USFFootball

via @USFFootball

via @USFFootball