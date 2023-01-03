USF Staff Tracker (2022-23)

USF parted ways with Jeff Scott after nearly three seasons and a 4-26 overall record.



To replace him, the Bulls went out and got the architect of one of the hottest offenses in college football in Tennessee's Alex Golesh.

2023 HEAD COACH

Alex Golesh

Tennessee OC

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



QUARTERBACKS

JOEL GORDON

Iowa State QBs



RUNNING BACKS / RUN GAME COORDINATOR

MATT MERRITT

Georgia Southern RBs



WIDE RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

TYLER HUDANICK

Tennessee Offensive GA



TIGHT ENDS

JACK TAYLOR

Tennessee Offensive Analyst

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / INSIDE LINEBACKERS

TODD ORLANDO

FAU DC



LINEBACKERS

TBA



CORNERS

MATT BIRKETT

James Madison CBs



SAFETIES

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

KEVIN PATRICK

FAU OLBs

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...



SUPPORT STAFF:

Head S&C: George Courides (Iowa State associate head S&C)

Associate AD / Football Chief of Staff: Andrew Warsaw (Tennessee DFO)

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:

To be updated soon...

