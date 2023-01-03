Skip to main content

USF Staff Tracker (2022-23)

USF - Staff Tracker-1

USF parted ways with Jeff Scott after nearly three seasons and a 4-26 overall record.

To replace him, the Bulls went out and got the architect of one of the hottest offenses in college football in Tennessee's Alex Golesh.

2023 HEAD COACH
Alex Golesh
Tennessee OC

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
JOEL GORDON
Iowa State QBs

RUNNING BACKS / RUN GAME COORDINATOR
MATT MERRITT
Georgia Southern RBs

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TYLER HUDANICK
Tennessee Offensive GA

TIGHT ENDS
JACK TAYLOR
Tennessee Offensive Analyst

2022 STAFF:
To be updated soon...

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / INSIDE LINEBACKERS
TODD ORLANDO
FAU DC

LINEBACKERS
TBA

CORNERS
MATT BIRKETT
James Madison CBs

SAFETIES
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
KEVIN PATRICK
FAU OLBs

2022 STAFF:
To be updated soon...

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2022 STAFF:
To be updated soon...

SUPPORT STAFF:
Head S&C: George Courides (Iowa State associate head S&C)
Associate AD / Football Chief of Staff: Andrew Warsaw (Tennessee DFO)

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
To be updated soon...

