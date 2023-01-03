USF Staff Tracker (2022-23)
USF parted ways with Jeff Scott after nearly three seasons and a 4-26 overall record.
To replace him, the Bulls went out and got the architect of one of the hottest offenses in college football in Tennessee's Alex Golesh.
2023 HEAD COACH
Alex Golesh
Tennessee OC
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
JOEL GORDON
Iowa State QBs
RUNNING BACKS / RUN GAME COORDINATOR
MATT MERRITT
Georgia Southern RBs
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TYLER HUDANICK
Tennessee Offensive GA
TIGHT ENDS
JACK TAYLOR
Tennessee Offensive Analyst
2022 STAFF:
To be updated soon...
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / INSIDE LINEBACKERS
TODD ORLANDO
FAU DC
LINEBACKERS
TBA
CORNERS
MATT BIRKETT
James Madison CBs
SAFETIES
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
KEVIN PATRICK
FAU OLBs
2022 STAFF:
To be updated soon...
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2022 STAFF:
To be updated soon...
SUPPORT STAFF:
Head S&C: George Courides (Iowa State associate head S&C)
Associate AD / Football Chief of Staff: Andrew Warsaw (Tennessee DFO)
2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
To be updated soon...