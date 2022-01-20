USFL 2.0 continues filling out coaching roster

The USFL promoted the announcement of its final four head coaches during Colin Cowherd's show, at noon Eastern time. Noon Eastern has come and gone, and there's no evidence of the Michigan Panthers or New Orleans Breakers having head coaches.

However, two more of the league's eight coaches were announced on Thursday:

Birmingham Stallions -- Skip Holtz

Pittsburgh Maulers -- Kirby Wilson

Holtz and Wilson joined the first group of four, announced on Jan. 6:

Houston Gamblers -- Kevin Sumlin

New Jersey Generals -- Mike Riley

Philadelphia Stars -- Bart Andrus

Tampa Bay Bandits -- Todd Haley

Holtz completed a 9-year run as Louisiana Tech's head coach last month. He owns a 152-121 mark across 22 seasons at Connecticut, East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech.

Wilson has been in coaching since 1985, coaching wide receivers, linebackers and running backs. After entering the profession as Pasadena Community College's wide receivers coach in 1985, he became the defensive coordinator at Southern Illinois and Wyoming from 1992-94. From there, he pivoted to coaching running backs, first at Iowa State and then for nine different NFL franchises, most recently the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

The rebooted USFL will begin play April 22. All league games will take place in Birmingham, and Fox and NBC will share TV rights.

