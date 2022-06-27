Skip to main content

USFL to return in 2023

The re-launched football league is high stepping past the graves of the AAF and the XFL 2.0.

The USFL will crown its first champion on Sunday, either the Philadelphia Stars or the Birmingham Stallions. Though it has not yet handed out its first championship trophy, the league has already achieved a milestone its predecessors did not. It will play a second season.

Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks confirmed as much to Sports Business Journal on Monday. Shanks is chairs the USFL's board of directors.

In its first season, the USFL played all of its regular season games in Birmingham before moving to Canton, Ohio, for the playoffs. 

In 2023, the USFL will expand to between two or four markets, with the same eight original teams. Shanks said the USFL could expand to 10 teams or more for 2024. 

Achieving a second season officially makes the USFL more successful than the Alliance of American Football, which played its full 2019 season and shut down shortly thereafter, and the XFL, which did not finish its 2020 season. Even the original XFL, which launched to much fanfare in 2001, did not return in 2002. 

The USFL getting a second season means it will compete head-to-head with the XFL 3.0 in the spring of 2023. The last "major" minor league to last more than one season was... the USFL from 1982 to 1986. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
USFL

You May Like

jaden-rashada

Florida Gators' NIL collective fires back at lawyer Caspino for alleged NCAA, state violations

The Gator Collective alleges activities could violate NCAA, state laws in the recruitment of consensus four-star QB and Michael Caspino client Jaden Rashada

By John Brice39 minutes ago
Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley, USC make major hire for Trojans' football general manager role

Dave Emerick is heading to USC after 18 years with Mike Leach

By John BriceJun 25, 2022
Billy-Napier-1

Billy Napier pens open letter to Florida fans

The new Florida coach praised his fans' passion while gently reminding them of their responsibility to fund the program's NIL and facilities efforts.

By Zach BarnettJun 24, 2022
clark ingram

Because of Bill Clark and Mark Ingram college football's 1st potential '23 opening is a great one

UAB has a state-of-the-art new home, is headed to a new conference and fans who care

By John BriceJun 24, 2022
Incarnate Word

Re-launched last fall, the WAC has already lost three members

Incarnate Word is the latest WAC member to undertake a move of re-realignment.

By Zach BarnettJun 24, 2022
UAB Bill Clark

UAB head coach Bill Clark to retire

Debilitating back issues are forcing the 53-year-old Clark into an early retirement, effective Aug. 1.

By Zach BarnettJun 24, 2022
Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin has a message aimed at coaches who talk negatively about players

Coaches who talk negatively about players who are having trouble catching on are really seeking comfort for themselves, Tomlin shares.

By Doug SamuelsJun 23, 2022
Brian Hartline

Attempting to put Ohio State's ridiculous wide receiver recruiting in perspective

On the field and the trail, Ohio State's wide receivers are the best of any position group in college football.

By Zach BarnettJun 23, 2022