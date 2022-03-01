Skip to main content

Utah State announces the death of Blake Anderson's son

The Anderson family is processing the second death of a family member in less than three years.

Tragedy has again struck the Anderson household. 

On Tuesday, Utah State announced the death of one of Blake Anderson's sons. 

"On behalf of Utah State University, the athletics department and the football program, our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Blake Anderson and his family following the tragic death of his son," AD John Hartwell said in a statement.

The announcement comes following this tweet from Anderson himself on Monday.

Anderson has two sons, Coleton and Cason, in addition to their daughter Callie. The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.

The Anderson family already endured the death of Blake's first wife, Wendy, the mother of the couple's three children. Wendy Anderson died in 2019 after a 3-year battle with cancer. She was 49 years old. 

The Utah State head coach remarried in 2021 and adopted his new wife Brittany's two daughters. Now their blended family of six mourns another unspeakable loss.

FootballScoop will update this story as more details become available. In the meantime, the FootballScoop staff will join Utah State and the entire coaching community in lifting the Andersons up in prayer.

