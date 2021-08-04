Look: UTSA opens new $40 million facility

UTSA coaches used to hide the program's facilities from recruits. Not anymore.

UTSA on Wednesday opened the long-awaited RACE facility, Roadrunner Athletic Center of Excellence.

Building the 95,000, $40 million facility was authorized way back in 2017 and funded by private gifts and a bond from the city of San Antonio.

"Great universities have exceptional academic, research and athletics enterprises. The addition of RACE will further propel UTSA to national recognition while advancing our success as Division I competitors in Conference USA and generating a great sense of pride for San Antonio," said UTSA president Taylor Eighmy. "I am grateful for the support of Gene Dawson and the Roadrunner Foundation Board, the leadership of our Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics , the partnership of the City of San Antonio, and the generosity of so many donors who helped bring RACE to life."



Considering the team plays in the off-campus Alamodome, RACE represents the biggest investment in UTSA football since the program's 2009 founding.

The facility will include 7,000 square feet of academic space, a sports medicine center, 14,000 square feet of strength and conditioning space, a 7,500-square foot locker room, team and position meeting rooms, and two practice fields.

The university is currently fundraising for the next phase of athletics development, which will include putting a covered pavilion over the turf practice field.

The Roadrunners open their 2021 season Sept. 4 at Illinois. The team went 7-5 in their debut under head coach Jeff Traylor.