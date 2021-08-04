Look: UTSA opens new $40 million facility

UTSA coaches used to hide the program's facilities from recruits. Not anymore.
Author:
Publish date:

UTSA on Wednesday opened the long-awaited RACE facility, Roadrunner Athletic Center of Excellence. 

Building the 95,000, $40 million facility was authorized way back in 2017 and funded by private gifts and a bond from the city of San Antonio. 

"Great universities have exceptional academic, research and athletics enterprises. The addition of RACE will further propel UTSA to national recognition while advancing our success as Division I competitors in Conference USA and generating a great sense of pride for San Antonio," said UTSA president Taylor Eighmy. "I am grateful for the support of Gene Dawson and the Roadrunner Foundation Board, the leadership of our Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics , the partnership of the City of San Antonio, and the generosity of so many donors who helped bring RACE to life."

Considering the team plays in the off-campus Alamodome, RACE represents the biggest investment in UTSA football since the program's 2009 founding. 

The facility will include 7,000 square feet of academic space, a sports medicine center, 14,000 square feet of strength and conditioning space, a 7,500-square foot locker room, team and position meeting rooms, and two practice fields. 

UTSA4
UTSA3
UTSA2
UTSA1
UTSA5

The university is currently fundraising for the next phase of athletics development, which will include putting a covered pavilion over the turf practice field.

The Roadrunners open their 2021 season Sept. 4 at Illinois. The team went 7-5 in their debut under head coach Jeff Traylor. 

You May Like

Arizona State

Arizona State has found their new tight ends coach

Just a few years removed from organizing the scout team defense, Arizona State support staff member Juston Wood is getting an opportunity to coach a position in the PAC-12

Liam Coen UK

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2021 -- No. 13: Liam Coen, Kentucky

Coen's last offense finished 58th in FCS. After three years in Sean McVay's program, now he's revamping an SEC offense.

dakosty

Colgate finalizes head coaching post just weeks before 2021 season kicks off

The Colgate Raiders took the interim tag off Tuesday, setting the stage for a new direction before they open their season at Boston College.

Nick Holt Purdue

Former Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt lands on Big 12 staff

Veteran college defensive coordinator Nick Holt will be making his first stop in the Big 12 after landing a support staff role at Texas Tech.

Big 12 Pac-12

Big 12, Pac-12 to reportedly talk strategy

The move is the first official step within the industry to respond to the SEC's annexation of Texas and Oklahoma.

Ohio State fans

Ohio State becomes latest school to launch group licensing program

Buckeye athletes will receive a cut of jersey sales, among other opportunities

Travis Williams graphic

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2021 -- No. 14: Travis Williams, UCF

First-time coordinator Travis Williams could see his profile skyrocket, so long as UCF meets its out-of-this-world expectations

Jay Hartzell

Texas president outlines SEC appeal; Senator says 'Maybe your fan base would rather lose to Alabama'

As University of Texas president Jay Hartzell addressed the Texas Senate Monday, he found himself in the crossfire of multiple senators as the Longhorns prepare to move to the SEC.