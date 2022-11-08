Skip to main content

Vanderbilt defensive backs coach taken off the field following Facebook comment

After a Facebook comment in support of Kanye West speaking his mind, Vanderbilt University has decided to have Dan Jackson "step back" from his coaching duties.

Kanye West's decision to spew a string of antisemitic messages almost a month ago now have caused a domino effect that has had a ripple effect through Hollywood as well as with various sponsors and supporters who had historically stood alongside Kanye, including Adidas.

The impact of those comments have now also reached college football, in a way.

Last night, Vanderbilt announced that defensive backs coach Dan Jackson would be stepping back from his responsibilities while a review of his actions takes place by the University.

To fully understand the circumstances that led Vanderbilt to arrive at that decision, let's take a closer look at the timeline of events.

Last week Jackson commented on a post on Facebook calling for more people to "wake up and speak their mind". A screenshot of that message can be seen below.

Dan Jackson Kanye

On November 4th, the day before their game against South Carolina, Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee and head coach Clark Lea released a joint statement, along with an apology from Jackson himself.

Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.18.50 PM
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.18.57 PM

Along with the statement, Lee and Clark Lea shared that the situation was being handled internally, and Jackson was permitted to coach the game. 

Following the game Clark Lea was asked about the situation, "Dan Jackson made a mistake," Lea said. "And I'm deeply disappointed by this situation. We want to create an environment here where we have conversations around this, and we want to have an environment where we learn in these situations, too. I sat down with Dan as soon as I caught wind of this and as he expressed in his statement, he was embarrassed and apologetic in that meeting, feels awful."

However, by Monday night something had changed. Vanderbilt AD Candice Lee issued a statement saying the issue has now been referred to the Equal Opportunity and Access office at Vanderbilt. “It is important the university follow its standard process and conduct a thorough review of the complexities of this incident,” Lee said in a statement. “Coach Jackson and I have agreed that he will step back from his responsibilities with the team during the Equal Opportunity and Access office’s review.”

On the eve of election day in this great country, Coach Jackson's future at Vanderbilt now sits with the "Equal Opportunity and Access office". 

