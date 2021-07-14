Veteran assistant Nick Toth joining Pac-12 power

Already with SEC coaching experience in his past, Nick Toth is joining another Power 5 program in the Pac-12 to help on the defensive side of the ball.
Author:
Publish date:

Nick Toth, who spent the past three seasons in charge of Josh Heupel's special teams units at the University of Central Florida, is heading to the Pacific Northwest.

Specifically, Toth – a veteran coach who was a running back for Ohio University during his playing career – is joining Mario Cristobal's University of Oregon defensive staff, sources told FootballScoop.

Toth, per sources, is going to work primarily with the Ducks' outside linebackers.

A Cleveland native, Toth has engineered a strong career with assistant coaching stops in the Southeastern Conference at Texas A&M as well as a lengthy stint with Fresno State, where he helped 17 Bulldogs earn all-conference honors and one year with Troy Calhoun's Air Force program prior to his arrival in Orlando in charge of the Knights' special teams.

Cristobal and Oregon enter the 2021 campaign fresh off back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles.

The Ducks open Cristobal's fourth season on Sept. 4 against one of Toth's former teams – Fresno State. They then travel to Ohio State for an intersectional showdown.

You May Like

Nebraska

Nebraska names former All-American Alberts as next athletics director

The University of Nebraska is looking to stabilize its athletics future with a member of its past's glory.

Frank Solich

Frank Solich has announced his retirement

ramirez

Texas Southern adds 3 to staff, including former Super Bowl champion

Clarence McKinney's entering just his second full season atop the Texas Southern program with notable staff additions, including a former Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion.

Clay_Hendrix

Furman rewards Hendrix with multi-year extension

After three Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs games, as well as a share of a Southern Conference title in his first four years, Clay Hendrix has received a new, long-term extension atop the Furman University football program.

Screen Shot 2021-07-12 at 3.43.50 PM

Charlotte's new locker room is Club Lit themed

Charlotte and Will Healy have a new locker clearly inspired by the viral Club Lit video from late in the 2019 season.

Alex Gibbs Broncos

Alex Gibbs, an offensive line coaching icon, has passed

Alex Gibbs, well known for his time coaching zone schemes to near perfection with the Denver Broncos and one of the icons of offensive line coaching, has passed.

Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh adding a head coach of a national power to his Michigan staff

Misericordia

Misericordia has found their new head coach

Misericorida finds their new head coach in a guy that has won in some really unique football environments.