Veteran assistant Nick Toth joining Pac-12 power

Already with SEC coaching experience in his past, Nick Toth is joining another Power 5 program in the Pac-12 to help on the defensive side of the ball.

Nick Toth, who spent the past three seasons in charge of Josh Heupel's special teams units at the University of Central Florida, is heading to the Pacific Northwest.

Specifically, Toth – a veteran coach who was a running back for Ohio University during his playing career – is joining Mario Cristobal's University of Oregon defensive staff, sources told FootballScoop.

Toth, per sources, is going to work primarily with the Ducks' outside linebackers.

A Cleveland native, Toth has engineered a strong career with assistant coaching stops in the Southeastern Conference at Texas A&M as well as a lengthy stint with Fresno State, where he helped 17 Bulldogs earn all-conference honors and one year with Troy Calhoun's Air Force program prior to his arrival in Orlando in charge of the Knights' special teams.

Cristobal and Oregon enter the 2021 campaign fresh off back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles.

The Ducks open Cristobal's fourth season on Sept. 4 against one of Toth's former teams – Fresno State. They then travel to Ohio State for an intersectional showdown.