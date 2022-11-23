Skip to main content

Vic Shealy steps down as Houston Christian head coach

Shealy is the only head coach the 10-year-old program has ever known.

Vic Shealy has resigned as the head coach at Houston Christian, the school has announced.

Shealy founded the program in 2012 and stood as the longest-tenured head coach in the Southland Conference.

“We will always be grateful to Vic Shealy for his historic contributions to HCU athletics and especially to our football program. He will forever be known as the founding coach of HCU football. Vic is a man of great integrity, and we wish God’s blessings on him and his wife Holly. He has been not only a good colleague, but a great friend,” said HCU President Robert Sloan.

At the time known as Houston Baptist, the HCU program reached its peak in its brief 2020 season. The Huskies finished 1-3 but averaged 458 passing yards per game with Zach Kittley calling plays and Bailey Zappe pulling the trigger.

Houston Christian won 21 games in Shealy's 10 seasons. The Huskies went 2-9 this fall.

“Holly and I have a lot of gratitude toward Dr. (Robert) Sloan and Steve Moniaci for giving us an opportunity to start a football program here,” Shealy said. “The support from the staff and faculty has been tremendous, for us as coaches and players, to give us a foundation for the program. I understand we’re in a game where the scoreboard matters at this level. There are things I wish we had accomplished before I left, but there are a lot of things we did accomplish that I’m proud of. My hope is the next coach can come in, pick up where we left off and help these players realize those goals they had when they got here can still be achieved.”

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Michigan Michigan State

Charges brought against seven Michigan State players following tunnel brawl

Jim Harbaugh said an apology would not be enough, and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office agreed.

By Zach Barnett
Jim Harbaugh Ryan Day

Everything that's on the line in college football's Rivalry Weekend

Cue the Andy Williams, because it's the most wonderful time of the year.

By Zach Barnett
deion shades

South Florida has won and lost double-digit games in the past 8 years; the latest on who might get the Bulls back on track

USF is seeking to stabilize the program after firing Jeff Scott earlier in November

By John Brice
drink

Eli Drinkwitz on the transfer portal: "You can never skip adversity in life"

Asked about the transfer portal, Eli Drinkwitz goes viral with a measured response.

By Doug Samuels
Arizona State

The latest at Arizona State, which "might be the best job in college football in this cycle"

The Sun Devils' program is ripe with potential, per numerous college coaches

By John Brice
Lance Leipold

Lance Leipold reportedly agrees to terms on extension at Kansas

New deal is aimed at keeping Leipold at Kansas for the long term.

By Doug Samuels
aub helm

Updating the Auburn coaching search

Setting the scene on the Plains, where much chatter is on Lane Kiffin but it appears nothing is finalized

By John Brice
David Bailiff

Sources: Change coming at Texas A&M-Commerce

David Bailiff will not return at Texas A&M-Commerce, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett