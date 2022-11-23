Vic Shealy steps down as Houston Christian head coach

Shealy is the only head coach the 10-year-old program has ever known.

Vic Shealy has resigned as the head coach at Houston Christian, the school has announced.

Shealy founded the program in 2012 and stood as the longest-tenured head coach in the Southland Conference.

“We will always be grateful to Vic Shealy for his historic contributions to HCU athletics and especially to our football program. He will forever be known as the founding coach of HCU football. Vic is a man of great integrity, and we wish God’s blessings on him and his wife Holly. He has been not only a good colleague, but a great friend,” said HCU President Robert Sloan.

At the time known as Houston Baptist, the HCU program reached its peak in its brief 2020 season. The Huskies finished 1-3 but averaged 458 passing yards per game with Zach Kittley calling plays and Bailey Zappe pulling the trigger.

Houston Christian won 21 games in Shealy's 10 seasons. The Huskies went 2-9 this fall.

“Holly and I have a lot of gratitude toward Dr. (Robert) Sloan and Steve Moniaci for giving us an opportunity to start a football program here,” Shealy said. “The support from the staff and faculty has been tremendous, for us as coaches and players, to give us a foundation for the program. I understand we’re in a game where the scoreboard matters at this level. There are things I wish we had accomplished before I left, but there are a lot of things we did accomplish that I’m proud of. My hope is the next coach can come in, pick up where we left off and help these players realize those goals they had when they got here can still be achieved.”

