Video: Alabama high school coach slams assistant to ground

Upset for getting a flag during a key moment in the game, an Alabama high school head coach was caught on video slamming one of his assistants to the ground.

First-year Dothan HS (AL) head coach Jed Kennedy is in some hot water after a heated sideline scene unfolded in a tight game last week.

The incident happened on a go-ahead touchdown in their game against Opelika HS (AL) last week. One of Dothan's assistant coaches was out of the coaches box and in the way of the sideline official running to cover the play.

The official threw his flag for sideline interference, which apparently set off Kennedy, who can be seen slamming the assistant to the ground in frustration.

Local outlets report Dothan was assessed a five-yard penalty on the kickoff and went on to win the game. The penalty did not negate the touchdown.

Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe shared with local news outlets after the game that they are aware of the video and are investigating, adding "The matter will be dealt with."

Kennedy and the Wolves are sitting at 6-3 in his first season and are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Before taking over the Dothan program, Kennedy served as the defensive coordinator at Enterprise HS (AL) and previously served as a head coach in Wisconsin, Illinois and Florida. He won the 2011 Wisconsin Division I State title and has two runner-up finishes in Wisconsin as well as numerous coach of the year awards.