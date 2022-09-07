Skip to main content

Video allegedly shows Alabama high school coach spanking player

NBC 15 Mobile has shared video of the incident, that alleges the school's head coach is seen on video spanking a student-athlete

A video that has been shared by NBC News 15 out of Mobile, Alabama, appears to show a high school coach from a school in the area spanking a player in a school facility.

Per the video, which NBC News 15 indicated allegedly displayed Mattie T. Blount High School head coach Josh Harris, an adult is seen to paddle the backside of an unidentified student.

The video is reportedly of Harris paddling a student who is a player on the Leopards’ football team. Blount High School is located in Pritchard, Alabama.

A Blount graduate, Harris is in his first season as the Leopards’ head coach and in his first season as a head coach at the high school level. He played collegiately at Tuskegee.

The Mobile County Public Schools System, of which Blount High School is a member, has said it has suspended Harris as it looks further into the incident, multiple media outlets reported. 

The Leopards lost their first two games of this season under Harris but rebounded last week to defeat Robertsdale (Ala.), 42-24. They do not have a game this week and are scheduled to return to action Sept. 16. Mobile County Director of Communications Rena Philips confirmed with AL.com that the system had suspended Harris; he did not coach in the Leopards' last game. 

