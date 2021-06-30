Video: Barry Alvarez says goodbye after 30 years at Wisconsin

Today, June 30th marks Barry Alvarez's final day as the athletic director at Wisconsin, a place he has poured so much into since taking over the football program as head coach back in 1990.

Fittingly, June 30th will forever be known as Barry Alvarez day moving forward, as Governor Tony Evers declared earlier today to honor the man that spent from 1990-2005 leading the football program, and who took over the athletic director duties in 2004. He led the Badgers to a remarkable 120-73-4 mark as head coach, including stepping in twice as interim head coach for bowl games in 2012 and 2014.

On his last official day on campus, Wisconsin released\ a video starring Alvarez with a moving message directed at fans, all of whom played an integral part of he and his family's time in Madison over the past 30 years.

"As I leave the University of Wisconsin, I want to say something directly to the Badger fans around the world, and particularly here in the state of Wisconsin."

"Cindy and I decided that we didn't want to be coaching vagabonds. Cindy said, "I want to find someplace where we can call home, where we can put our roots down we can raise our families and always have a home to come back to."

"We found that home in Madison, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin has been wonderful, and Madison has been a tremendous place to call home. "

Alvarez's message goes on to include how much he has enjoyed getting out around Wisconsin over the years and connecting with fans and hearing them share how Wisconsin football, and Badger athletics have affected their lives, while also listening to the occasional Rose Bowl story.

"You, the fans, have made this place special. What you have allowed us to do is sell our program, sell the city, and sell the atmosphere. It means a lot to me."

"We've had a great here at the University of Wisconsin, and I want to thank you and the support you've given me and my family. It's really not goodbye, it's just...we'll see you the next time around."

"Once a Badger. Always a Badger."

See his full message below.