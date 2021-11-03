Video: Ed Orgeron shares critical comments of LSU coordinators

After a 4-4 start, Ed Orgeron and the LSU staff dug into a self-scout on both sides of the ball, and it revealed some tendencies that prompted Orgeron to be critical of his play callers with the media yesterday.

No true fan of college football will ever forget the special season LSU had in 2019 under Ed Orgeron with Joe Brady's instrumental touch on the offense that made it one of the best offenses in college football history, and Dave Aranda calling the shots on a defense loaded with playmakers.

That's a tough season for all future seasons to be compared to, and the years since haven't come close to living up to the success those coordinators had on both sides of the ball.

In the years since Brady and Aranda's departure, Orgeron has been unable to capture that magic again which ultimately led to the decision for LSU to move in a new direction after letting him finish out the 2021 season.

While speaking about his coordinators (OC Jake Peetz, PGC DJ Mangas, and DC Daronte Jones) after a 4-4 start to the season, Orgeron had some critical comments for guys calling plays on both sides of the ball for the Tigers for the media yesterday.

"Well, we're too predictable by formation. We're too predictable by first down. We are very, very predictable on defense. We need to have more of a variety on first down, because we are giving them the same looks over and over again, and there's just not much disguise. What we line up in, we are in."

"At this point of the season, we can't put a bunch of new stuff in, but we put in a couple of wrinkles to make it tough. The biggest part for us on defense is adjusting. We have not been in the right adjustments. We have not been in the right position, according to some formations."

"So we had an adjustment period all last week, an adjustment period all of this week. We've been doing it, but we are really honing in on being in the right place at the right time."

The Tigers have a tough four-game stretch ahead of them starting this weekend on the road at Alabama, then Arkansas at home next week. The final two games include ULM before they get Texas A&M at home in the season finale.

See Orgeron's full comments below.