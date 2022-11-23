Skip to main content

Video: FBS defensive coordinator offers radical Thanksgiving suggestion

Memphis defensive coordinator Matt Barnes suggests you ditch the silverware this Thanksgiving.

Is it dressing, or stuffing? Green bean casserole or mac-and-cheese? Turkey or Ham?

There's not shortage of Thanksgiving hot takes out there that could (and often do) divide us this time of year. Instead, I've come across a different type of pre-turkey day take.

When Memphis defensive coordinator Matt Barnes was asked what makes it on his plate on Thanksgiving, he provided a rather interesting answer.

He opens by saying he prefers to mix everything together, like KFC Famous Bowl-style.

While that's not my style, that's not what caught my attention.

Barnes also suggests ditching the silverware tomorrow.

Hear him out in the clip.

